Queen's Sandringham holiday let gets booked up a year in advance

The Queen is renting out one of her properties on Sandringham Estate for holiday-goers, which can be rented through Norfolk Hideaways or Airbnb - Credit: Neil Longdin - Iceni Imaging

Ever wondered what it is like to live like a royal at the Sandringham estate?

Well you'll have to be quick as a Norfolk holiday let owned by the Queen is so popular it gets booked up year on year as guests can't wait to come back.

Holidaymakers have the chance to get a taste of regal-living at the Garden House cottage, which is being offered as a holiday let by Norfolk Hideaways and is also advertised on Airbnb.

The entrance into the Garden House at Sandringham, which can be rented for three nights from £860 - £1,239 - Credit: Neil Longdin - Iceni Imaging

Nestled within the heart of the country retreat, it is available from £860 for three nights although the price changes depending on the time of year and length of stay.

The "idyllic and charming" home is the former residence of Her Majesty's head gardener and it even contains furniture and paintings that once adorned the walls of royal residences.

One of the dining rooms at the Garden House, which looks out onto the Sandringham royal estate - Credit: Neil Longdin - Iceni Imaging

Helen Millin, director of Norfolk Hideaways, said: "It is a wonderful property in a spectacular location and is always really popular with lots of repeat customers who return year on year.

"We were approached by Sandringham Estate in early 2019 who wished to use our marketing expertise to promote the holiday lets at Sandringham and get them more publicity.

"It is a very unique opportunity as it is the closest property to Sandringham House itself and is all furnished from the royal household."

People can sit down for a formal dinner with an open fire roaring at the Queen's Garden House holiday let - Credit: Neil Longdin - Iceni Imaging

The property has room for eight guests, offering four bedrooms, a large kitchen with an agar and a formal dining room complete with an open fire.

One of the living rooms at the Garden House at Sandringham Estate, which can be rented for seven days from £1,061 - £1,692 - Credit: Neil Longdin - Iceni Imaging

Visitors can take a jaunt around the estate's walled gardens and it is a short distance from the Country Park, where people can explore the great outdoors.

If you were hoping to book a stay this year then you are out of luck as the home isn't available until March 2023 for one week and then not again until late September.

Queen Elizabeth II during a reception in the Ballroom of Sandringham House to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee. - Credit: PA

The listing comes as the monarch also put cottages at the Balmoral estate in Scotland up to let offering budget stays for under £30 per night.

Eight cottages are available with the cheapest starting at £645 per week, which works out at £25.80 per night per person for five people to stay for a week in February and March 2023.