We are selling a property a day on average

The Property Shop in Acle reports a hot summer in terms of property sales and listings, selling on average one property a day last month. Managing director Sheron Harley discusses.

Sheron Harley, The Property Shop. Pic: www.property-shop.co.uk

What a month August turned out to be! Traditionally the school summer holidays are quiet, with thoughts mainly on travelling to warmer climates and spending time with the family.

However, this year the tables were turned, with properties here at The Property Shop selling at an average rate of one per day and new properties coming onto the market at an average rate of one per day – perfect equilibrium.

We do have a waiting list for bungalows in Acle and the surrounding villages, so would be delighted to hear from anyone who is considering putting their property onto the market.

It still couldn't be a better time for both selling or renting your property, with rentals on average being let within a week.

We are finding negotiating sales at the moment can take quite a while, however, with initial offers sometimes being very low, and vendors not wishing to reduce by a huge amount.

We find it very helpful to our vendors to negotiate on their behalf on their onward purchase, thus saving them money and allowing them to accept a lower offer on their own property, which is often easier for the agent, because not all purchasers are comfortable to 'haggle'.

I don't like to think about autumn just yet, but we are heading quickly towards that time of year.

If the market remains as buoyant at it is currently, it is good news for both vendors and purchasers.

When choosing your estate agent, don't be overly tempted by attractive valuations, you are much better to look for proven success with similar properties, well-trained staff and local knowledge.

The Property Shop are always happy to give you a valuation and free advice on how to make the most of your property, and how best to present it, in order to achieve the maximum return.

Equally, our in-house independent mortgage advisor is here to offer a 'cost of moving analysis', which is very helpful when calculating your costs.

The Property Shop can be contacted on 01493 752100 www.property-shop.co.ukThe Property Shop has sponsored this column.