Rare 'nearly new' home with panoramic views is for sale
- Credit: Brown&Co
A "nearly new" home near the Sandringham Estate has come up for sale – complete with panoramic views and all the charm of a much older property.
The house off St Andrews Lane, Congham, is for sale with Brown&Co at a guide price of £800,000, and has four bedrooms, two reception rooms and a beautifully finished kitchen.
It was completed in 2017 and is described as a larger, modern property, which a spokesperson for Brown&Co said is "currently very rare" in the local market.
Accommodation is arranged over two floors and features a double-height feature window in the reception hallway and a large sitting room with a cosy log burner.
Dining space is provided in both the dining room and the kitchen, which has been beautifully fitted and tiled and features a central island. Many of the appliances are integrated and the kitchen also leads into a useful utility room.
The four upstairs bedrooms are accessed off a central landing, alongside a good-sized family bathroom and the master bedroom also has its own en suite.
The property sits well back from the lane at the front and is entered through an attractive gated driveway. It has a double garage, ample off-street parking and a large patio at the back.
The views to the rear are slightly elevated, offering a panoramic view of the fields beyond, and the gardens are mainly laid to lawn, which could be ideal as a blank canvas for a keen gardener.
For more information, contact Brown&Co.
PROPERTY FACTS
St Andrews Lane, Congham
Guide price: £800,000
Brown&Co, 01553 770771,
www.brown-co.com
