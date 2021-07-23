News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Potential 'holiday village' with swimming pool for sale for £1.35m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:16 PM July 23, 2021
Indoor pool with stone terrace around it, potted plants and greenhouse-style retractable roof

Inside the swimming pool complex

If you've ever dreamed of running your own 'holiday village' in the Norfolk countryside now could be your chance.

A three-bedroom bungalow, set in three acres and with two two-bedroom cottages, plus a swimming pool and games room, has come up for sale for offers in the region of £1,350,000.

The three-acre site is a wonderful opportunity and offers the potential as a viable holiday business, as it also comes with fishing and boating rights on the River Wensum, and the potential to extend some of the buildings. Selling agents Russen & Hill describe the property, which is located off a private road in Old Costessey, as a "real hidden gem".

U-shaped brick-built bungalow with gravel driveway, double garage and turning circle with well

The main living accommodation is a three-bedroom bungalow with the potential to extend

Two single storey cottages parallel to eachother around gravel courtyard with enclosed pool with roof

The site includes two two-bedroom holiday cottages and a swimming pool with a retractable roof

Greenhouse-style swimming pool enclosed centred in a gravel courtyard

The swimming pool is enclosed but has a retractable roof

View over a sun-soaked large pond with grass surrounding it and a huge single-storey property in the distance

The property is in an idyllic location extending to around three acres

View over grassland with sporadic trees and a property in the background

The property sits in around three acres and includes fishing and boating rights on the River Wensum

Currently, the main living accommodation is a detached three-bedroom bungalow, which comprises a living room, dining room and fitted kitchen, as well as a huge 40' conservatory.

The bedrooms are all good sizes and the master also benefits from a luxury dressing room and en suite shower room, with planning to extend the property to create two further bedrooms and two en suites.

Outside, the bungalow is served by a detached double garage with electric doors and several outbuildings, which include two fully furnished two-bedroom cottages that are currently rented out between March and September.

In addition there is a games complex with a pool table, tennis table, table football and range of furniture.

Large neutral coloured reception room with blue sofa, two armchairs and coffee table

Inside one of the reception rooms

Large open-plan dining room with huge oak table to seat six and pine display cabinets

Inside the dining room

Huge light-filled conservatory with dining table, several sofas and wide panoramic windows

Inside the 40ft conservatory with lovely views

Bubbling hot tub in an outdoor swimming pool complex surrounded by greenhouse style roof

The pool complex also includes a hot tub

Hangar-style games room with table tennis, pool table and table football, as well as bookshelf and table and chairs

Inside the games room

In the centre of a shingle courtyard area there is also a separate pool house, which is home to a heated pool and hot tub and features a retractable electric roof, to become more open-air.

For more information, contact Russen & Hill. 

PROPERTY FACTS
Fleet Road, Old Costessey
Offers in the region of £1,350,000
Russen & Hill, 01603 744359, www.russenandhill.co.uk

