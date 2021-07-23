Potential 'holiday village' with swimming pool for sale for £1.35m

Published: 5:16 PM July 23, 2021 Updated: 5:23 PM July 23, 2021

If you've ever dreamed of running your own 'holiday village' in the Norfolk countryside now could be your chance.

A three-bedroom bungalow, set in three acres and with two two-bedroom cottages, plus a swimming pool and games room, has come up for sale for offers in the region of £1,350,000.

The three-acre site is a wonderful opportunity and offers the potential as a viable holiday business, as it also comes with fishing and boating rights on the River Wensum, and the potential to extend some of the buildings. Selling agents Russen & Hill describe the property, which is located off a private road in Old Costessey, as a "real hidden gem".

Currently, the main living accommodation is a detached three-bedroom bungalow, which comprises a living room, dining room and fitted kitchen, as well as a huge 40' conservatory.

The bedrooms are all good sizes and the master also benefits from a luxury dressing room and en suite shower room, with planning to extend the property to create two further bedrooms and two en suites.

Outside, the bungalow is served by a detached double garage with electric doors and several outbuildings, which include two fully furnished two-bedroom cottages that are currently rented out between March and September.



In addition there is a games complex with a pool table, tennis table, table football and range of furniture.

In the centre of a shingle courtyard area there is also a separate pool house, which is home to a heated pool and hot tub and features a retractable electric roof, to become more open-air.

For more information, contact Russen & Hill.

PROPERTY FACTS

Fleet Road, Old Costessey

Offers in the region of £1,350,000

Russen & Hill, 01603 744359, www.russenandhill.co.uk