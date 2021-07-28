Published: 4:02 PM July 28, 2021

The 0.34 of an acre plot for sale for £750,000 - Credit: Bedfords

They call it Norfolk's goldmine - and you can see why.

A 0.34-acre plot of land is up for grabs for £750,000 in one of the county's most expensive locations, Brancaster.

Last year one of the most expensive houses, Apple Tree House, sold there for around £3.95m.

Now, there's a rare chance to build your own home on land south of Marsh House, on Cross Lane in Brancaster.

Prime turf as this plot is up for sale for £750,000 - Credit: Bedfords

The plot, which is for sale with Bedfords, comes with outline planning permission for one dwelling. There's a right of way from Cross Lane and mains electricity water and drainage are understood to be available.

Earlier this year, in the same area, a 15-acre Norfolk nature reserve and an 82-acre common with an air raid shelter went up for sale separately.

You may also want to watch:

Barrow Common, near Brancaster, was for sale for £500,000 and included an old concrete radar station and air raid shelter.

It was described as a "special place" because of the peace and quiet it offered.