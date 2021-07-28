Plot of gold? Land up for sale for £750,000
- Credit: Bedfords
They call it Norfolk's goldmine - and you can see why.
A 0.34-acre plot of land is up for grabs for £750,000 in one of the county's most expensive locations, Brancaster.
Last year one of the most expensive houses, Apple Tree House, sold there for around £3.95m.
Now, there's a rare chance to build your own home on land south of Marsh House, on Cross Lane in Brancaster.
The plot, which is for sale with Bedfords, comes with outline planning permission for one dwelling. There's a right of way from Cross Lane and mains electricity water and drainage are understood to be available.
Earlier this year, in the same area, a 15-acre Norfolk nature reserve and an 82-acre common with an air raid shelter went up for sale separately.
Barrow Common, near Brancaster, was for sale for £500,000 and included an old concrete radar station and air raid shelter.
It was described as a "special place" because of the peace and quiet it offered.
