Pink four-bed in acre of land selling in north Norfolk village

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 6:00 AM July 14, 2022
xxx_01_pinkhouse_wickmere_jul22

The Pink House is on the market for £1million in Wickmere - Credit: abbotFox

The Pink House is a "unique and versatile" four-bed on the market in north Norfolk.

The countryside home with a one-bed studio is set in an acre of land and is selling with a guide price of £1million.

xxx_02_pinkhouse_wickmere_jul22

The living room has a large brick feature fireplace - Credit: abbotFox

xxx_03_pinkhouse_wickmere_jul22

The conservatory has French doors to the garden - Credit: abbotFox

The house opens to the front hall. On the right is the sitting room with a large feature fireplace and the conservatory with French doors to the garden.

On the right are the dining room with a fireplace and the bespoke kitchen-breakfast room with an Aga.

xxx_04_pinkhouse_wickmere_jul22

The dining room leads into the kitchen - Credit: abbotFox

xxx_05_pinkhouse_wickmere_jul22

The kitchen has an Aga and is large enough for a breakfast table - Credit: abbotFox

There is also a utility room, a study, two bathrooms, an office and two garages.

Upstairs are the shared bathroom and four bedrooms, one of which has an en suite and another shares a Jack and Jill bathroom with the studio.

xxx_06_pinkhouse_wickmere_jul22

One of the four bedrooms in the main house - Credit: abbotFox

xxx_07_pinkhouse_wickmere_jul22

The shared bathroom on the first floor - Credit: abbotFox

The studio has separate access from outside and the garages as well as a living space with a vaulted ceiling, a bedroom and shares the Jack and Jill bathroom.

The north garden has been used as a kitchen garden and to the east is the herb courtyard garden.

xxx_08_pinkhouse_wickmere_jul22

The living space in the studio looks towards the main house - Credit: abbotFox

xxx_09_pinkhouse_wickmere_jul22

The kitchen in the studio - Credit: abbotFox

The south is a formal garden with a variety of shrubs, trees and flowers.

The Pink House is in Wickmere, a rural village almost 18 miles from Norwich, five miles from Aylsham and eight miles from Cromer.

xxx_10_pinkhouse_wickmere_jul22

The bedroom in the studio has views of the countryside - Credit: abbotFox

xxx_11_pinkhouse_wickmere_jul22

The south garden is lawn with mature trees and shrubs - Credit: abbotFox

PROPERTY FACTS

Regent Street, Wickmere

xxx_12_pinkhouse_wickmere_jul22

The north garden is currently used as a kitchen garden - Credit: abbotFox

xxx_13_pinkhouse_wickmere_jul22

The house is painted a light shade of pink - Credit: abbotFox

Guide price: £1,000,000

abbotFox, 01603 660000, www.abbotfox.co.uk

