Pink four-bed in acre of land selling in north Norfolk village
- Credit: abbotFox
The Pink House is a "unique and versatile" four-bed on the market in north Norfolk.
The countryside home with a one-bed studio is set in an acre of land and is selling with a guide price of £1million.
The house opens to the front hall. On the right is the sitting room with a large feature fireplace and the conservatory with French doors to the garden.
On the right are the dining room with a fireplace and the bespoke kitchen-breakfast room with an Aga.
There is also a utility room, a study, two bathrooms, an office and two garages.
Upstairs are the shared bathroom and four bedrooms, one of which has an en suite and another shares a Jack and Jill bathroom with the studio.
The studio has separate access from outside and the garages as well as a living space with a vaulted ceiling, a bedroom and shares the Jack and Jill bathroom.
The north garden has been used as a kitchen garden and to the east is the herb courtyard garden.
The south is a formal garden with a variety of shrubs, trees and flowers.
The Pink House is in Wickmere, a rural village almost 18 miles from Norwich, five miles from Aylsham and eight miles from Cromer.
PROPERTY FACTS
Regent Street, Wickmere
Guide price: £1,000,000
abbotFox, 01603 660000, www.abbotfox.co.uk