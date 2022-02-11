Opinion: White Paper is a decent start at levelling-up rented homes

Promotion

Whether you regard it as a central plank of government policy or a rushed-through distraction technique to deflect headlines away from partying at the heart of Whitehall, the long-awaited ‘Levelling-Up’ White Paper has finally been published.

It comprises 12 key ‘missions’ through which the government claims it will tackle the undoubted inequalities in our economy and our society, from employment and productivity through to transport, education and high-speed broadband.

It has already been noted that our own region is conspicuous by its relative absence in the weighty document, and that once again East Anglia seems to have been overlooked when it comes to the regions chosen for the most support.

One of the less-reported of the 12 ‘missions’ is about housing, and specifically about rented homes. There is a stated aim that by 2030, ‘renters will have a secure path to ownership, with the number of first-time buyers increasing in all areas’, and that ‘the number of non-decent rented homes will have fallen by 50 per cent’.

As ever, the devil will be in the detail – not to mention the cash needed to achieve these lofty ambitions – but two of the suggested measures can be seen as positive.

The introduction of a ‘Decent Homes Standard’ for the private rented sector mirrors a similar initiative introduced in social housing as long ago as 2000, and which has by and large transformed the quality of homes managed by the affordable housing sector.

The Standard outlines minimum standards for housing in terms of quality, it states that homes must be in a ‘reasonable standard of repair’ and have ‘reasonably modern facilities and services’, and that homes must provide a ‘reasonable degree of thermal comfort’.

It can’t be denied that, overall, the UK’s housing stock does need to improve, and that too many homes are being offered that are not up to standard that private renters should expect today.

If this measure leads to the kind of transformational improvements in the private sector between now and 2030 that took place in social housing in the 2000s, then this will ensure that tenants can live in good quality homes, the asset value of landlords’ investments will increase, and, equally importantly, we will start to meet the environmental demands of campaigners who (rightly) maintain that the state of the UK’s housing stock is making too big a contribution towards environmental damage.

The White Paper also talks about creating a register of private landlords. Some will resist this move, but if it makes landlords more accountable, encourages those who do the right thing, and drives out rogue operators, it can only be a good thing.

Whether you are a home-owner or live in a rented property, a decent quality home should be a basic right for everyone. There is much levelling-up to be done to bring the poorest quality homes up to scratch; hopefully this will be the beginning of that process.

Phil Cooper is lettings partner at Arnolds Keys, www.arnoldskeys.com.