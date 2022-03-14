Opinion: It's time for landlords to concentrate on energy efficiency

Promotion

The energy efficiency of rented properties has been on the government’s agenda for some time, and legislation is gradually changing things for the better.



Since April last year, all rented properties have had to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of ‘E’ or above. In 2025 that will become a ‘C’ rating for all new tenancies, and the same level for all existing tenancies by 2028. Until now it has largely been legislation that has been driving change.

However, with recent developments, we are starting to see much more attention paid by prospective tenants to the energy efficiency of the home they plan to rent.



It’s not hard to see why.

Phil Cooper, lettings partner at Arnolds Keys - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Even before the terrible conflict started in Ukraine, the energy price cap had already been raised by a whopping 54pc from this April. What fewer people realise is that there is another increase in the cap scheduled for October – and this could be even bigger.



It is predicted that a typical household annual energy bill, which will pass £2,000 when the new cap comes into effect next month, could be as much as £3,000 by the end of 2022. And that fact is very much focussing the minds of tenants.

In short, it is no longer just the level of rent which they will take into account when assessing the affordability of a rented home, but very much the cost of heating it as well.



What does this mean for landlords? Well, it would be prudent for them to bring forward any improvements to the energy efficiency of their properties.

It would be prudent for landlords to bring forward any changes to their properties to improve energy efficiency ahead of the new standards in 2025 - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

We suggest that it would not be OK to wait until 2025 to meet the new standards, as landlords could find themselves with homes that are increasingly difficult to rent, as tenants become more and more savvy when it comes to the potential energy costs of their homes.



EPC ratings are already a common part of advertisements for rented properties, and tenants are starting to take a lot more notice of them. The cost-of-living crisis means that the market has overtaken the legislation.



The message is clear: don’t wait for the 2025 deadline before making improvements.



Increasingly, homes that are costly to heat are going to be more difficult to let, certainly at the kind of rental level that landlords have become used to. In the end it will be highly likely that consumer power persuades landlords to insulate their homes.



Phil Cooper is lettings partner at Arnolds Keys, www.arnoldskeys.com