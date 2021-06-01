News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Pretty flint cottage in Norfolk 'ghost' village is for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:00 PM June 1, 2021   
Pretty brick and flint cottage with wisteria growing along it, two pergolas and large green lawn

Pestle Cottage, Bessingham, is on the market for a guide price of £899,950 - Credit: Bedfords

A detached flint cottage in a north Norfolk ‘ghost village’ has come up for sale for £899,950.

Pestle Cottage in Bessingham is on the market with Bedfords and is described as “a spacious four-bedroom period cottage standing in immaculate gardens of 0.8 of an acre”.

It would be well-suited to a family who want to experience country life, as it offers over
3,000 sq ft of living space and overlooks meadows and farmland.

The property was built in 1857, around the time that Bessingham, the village – near Holt and the north Norfolk coast – and Bessingham, the estate, were thriving.

The estate had been bought by Johnathan Spurrell in 1766, who went on to found the village as it is today.

Large living room with three sofas arranged around coffee table, feature fireplace, paintings on wall, lots of windows

One of three formal reception spaces on the ground floor, which are light and airy with lovely bright yet neutral interiors - Credit: Bedfords

Bright cream-coloured kitchen with tiled floor, pine table with six chairs, worktops, Shaker-style cabinets

The kitchen is fitted with a good range of Shaker-style cabinets, a tiled floor and enough space for a kitchen table - Credit: Bedfords

Bright white double bedroom with sloping ceilings, three windows, pine furniture, neutral carpet

One of four bedrooms at the property - Credit: Bedfords

Double bedroom with vaulted ceiling, built-in cupboards, bed, dresser, desk and chair, window overlooking driveway

All the rooms at Pestle Cottage, Bessingham, are light and airy - Credit: Bedfords

By the time Pestle Cottage was built, around 20 men worked full-time on the nearby Bessingham estate. Well-known residents of Bessingham Manor included Edmund Denham Spurrell, who is rumoured to have kept a bear in the cellar and was known as ‘Toad of Toad Hall’ for his erratic driving, and his sister, Katherine, who bred prize-winning daffodils.

The estate was broken up and sold in the 1970s. The manor house fell into disrepair and Bessingham, a once-thriving agricultural village, became known as a ‘ghost’ village – although for many, it’s the perfect rural idyll, especially in a home such as this.

Modern white bathroom with bath, toilet, shower cubicle and sloping ceilings

One of two bath/shower rooms at this four-bedroom property for sale in Bessingham - Credit: Bedfords

Classic-style study with antique furniture, table, sofa, wooden painted stairs leading to second floor

The study could double as a further reception room - Credit: Bedfords

Garden room with wicker chair basking in the sun, potted plant, side of Norfolk flint cottage

The property offers lots of lovely light filled spaces and enjoys a rural setting in north Norfolk countryside - Credit: Bedfords

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom, utility room and kitchen/breakfast room on the ground floor, as well as a study and formal reception rooms which include a drawing room, dining room and sitting room.

Two double bedrooms and a bath/shower room are arranged on the first floor, which is accessed by a staircase from the rear hall.

A separate staircase from the study leads to two further bedrooms, including the master, and a further shower room.

Brick and flint cottage set back off a large shingle driveway with wisteria growing up the side

Pestle Cottage, Bessingham, enjoys a lovely rural location not far from the north Norfolk coast - Credit: Bedfords

Norfolk flint home with porch and pale green door, shingle driveway, double bay cart lodge

The property is approached by a large shingle drive/parking area, with a double-bay cart lodge with room above - Credit: Bedfords

Southwest-facing terrace outside a brick and flint cottage with garden furniture and parasols and a woodland in the distance

The gardens are pretty and well-kept with a south-west facing terrace - Credit: Bedfords

Wide grassy lawn with shingle paths intersecting it, two pergolas and a woodland border with fields beyond

The property sits in around 0.8 of an acre - Credit: Bedfords

Outside, there is a large shingled parking area and a timber cart lodge with a useful room above.

The rear garden is largely laid to lawn, with shingled paths, pergolas and a timber summer house. A private, south-facing paved terrace looks out over the lawns, towards an area of woodland.

Contact Bedfords for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Bessingham, Norfolk
Guide price: £899,950
Bedfords, 01328 730500, www.bedfords.co.uk

You may also want to watch:

Norfolk
North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Narborough Hall Norfolk

Owners put 16th century mansion in 79 acres up for sale for £4.5m

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Sunny Hunstanton on Bank Holiday weekend.

'A proper seaside town again' - coast thrives as the sun shines

Abigail Nicholson

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk police raiding a property suspected of dealing drugs in Heathgate, Norwich as part of Operat

Investigations | Special Report

More than 300 children arrested in Norfolk's biggest ever drugs crackdown

Joel Adams

person
Gail and Ray Westfield, 70 and 73, in front of their damaged bathroom after a car crashed into their North Walsham home.

Norfolk Police

Couple in shock after car crashes into newly-renovated bungalow

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus