Pretty flint cottage in Norfolk 'ghost' village is for sale

Published: 4:00 PM June 1, 2021

Pestle Cottage, Bessingham, is on the market for a guide price of £899,950 - Credit: Bedfords

A detached flint cottage in a north Norfolk ‘ghost village’ has come up for sale for £899,950.



Pestle Cottage in Bessingham is on the market with Bedfords and is described as “a spacious four-bedroom period cottage standing in immaculate gardens of 0.8 of an acre”.



It would be well-suited to a family who want to experience country life, as it offers over

3,000 sq ft of living space and overlooks meadows and farmland.



The property was built in 1857, around the time that Bessingham, the village – near Holt and the north Norfolk coast – and Bessingham, the estate, were thriving.



The estate had been bought by Johnathan Spurrell in 1766, who went on to found the village as it is today.

One of three formal reception spaces on the ground floor, which are light and airy with lovely bright yet neutral interiors - Credit: Bedfords

The kitchen is fitted with a good range of Shaker-style cabinets, a tiled floor and enough space for a kitchen table - Credit: Bedfords

One of four bedrooms at the property - Credit: Bedfords

All the rooms at Pestle Cottage, Bessingham, are light and airy - Credit: Bedfords

By the time Pestle Cottage was built, around 20 men worked full-time on the nearby Bessingham estate. Well-known residents of Bessingham Manor included Edmund Denham Spurrell, who is rumoured to have kept a bear in the cellar and was known as ‘Toad of Toad Hall’ for his erratic driving, and his sister, Katherine, who bred prize-winning daffodils.



The estate was broken up and sold in the 1970s. The manor house fell into disrepair and Bessingham, a once-thriving agricultural village, became known as a ‘ghost’ village – although for many, it’s the perfect rural idyll, especially in a home such as this.

One of two bath/shower rooms at this four-bedroom property for sale in Bessingham - Credit: Bedfords

The study could double as a further reception room - Credit: Bedfords

The property offers lots of lovely light filled spaces and enjoys a rural setting in north Norfolk countryside - Credit: Bedfords

Accommodation comprises an entrance hall, cloakroom, utility room and kitchen/breakfast room on the ground floor, as well as a study and formal reception rooms which include a drawing room, dining room and sitting room.



Two double bedrooms and a bath/shower room are arranged on the first floor, which is accessed by a staircase from the rear hall.



A separate staircase from the study leads to two further bedrooms, including the master, and a further shower room.

Pestle Cottage, Bessingham, enjoys a lovely rural location not far from the north Norfolk coast - Credit: Bedfords

The property is approached by a large shingle drive/parking area, with a double-bay cart lodge with room above - Credit: Bedfords

The gardens are pretty and well-kept with a south-west facing terrace - Credit: Bedfords

The property sits in around 0.8 of an acre - Credit: Bedfords

Outside, there is a large shingled parking area and a timber cart lodge with a useful room above.



The rear garden is largely laid to lawn, with shingled paths, pergolas and a timber summer house. A private, south-facing paved terrace looks out over the lawns, towards an area of woodland.

Contact Bedfords for more information.



PROPERTY FACTS

Bessingham, Norfolk

Guide price: £899,950

Bedfords, 01328 730500, www.bedfords.co.uk