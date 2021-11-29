News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside this pretty period home for sale for over half a million

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 3:54 PM November 29, 2021
Pretty brick and chalk period home in large gardens for sale in Docking, Norfolk

This pretty period home in Docking, near King's Lynn, is for sale at a guide price of £575,000 - Credit: Bedfords

If you're looking for a pretty period home not too far from the coast, then this four-bedroom property for sale in Docking, between King's Lynn and Burnham Market, could be for you.

It's on the market with Bedfords at a guide price of £575,000 and boasts a pretty brick and chalk exterior, as well as pretty yet subtle period features inside – including exposed timbers and charming wooden floors.

Huge dining room in a pretty chalk period home for sale in Docking, Norfolk, for £575,000

Inside the dining room - Credit: Bedfords

It is accessed by a small entrance porch on the ground floor, which leads into a large dining room.

To the left of this there is a large lounge with a feature fireplace and, to the rear, a good-sized kitchen. It is stylish and practical with tiled floors, Shaker-style cabinets and plenty of worktop space.

Large modern kitchen in a 4-bed family home for sale in Docking, near King's Lynn

Inside the kitchen - Credit: Bedfords

The ground floor is completed by a useful utility space, cloakroom and a boot room.

All four bedrooms are located upstairs and accessed off a good-sized landing. The fourth bedroom is the smallest of the four, so could also be used as a nursery, study or perhaps even a playroom. 

Large living room in a 4-bed home for sale in Docking, near King's Lynn in Norfolk

The living room - Credit: Bedfords

Gardens sit to the west, south and east of the property and include a lean-to garden store. There is also plenty of off-road parking, and the property is well-screened from the road.

The village of Docking is well-served by good local amenities, including a primary school and a village shop, and is just five miles from the sea.

Large family bathroom with bath and separate shower in a 4-bed home for sale in Docking, Norfolk

The family bathroom - Credit: Bedfords

For more information, contact Bedfords.

PROPERTY FACTS
Station Road, Docking
Guide price: £575,000
Bedfords, 01328 730500, www.bedfords.co.uk

