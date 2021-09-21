Rare period home goes up for sale on one of town's oldest streets

Published: 4:25 PM September 21, 2021

Some of the buildings on Priory Lane, King's Lynn, are thought to date back to the 14th century - Credit: Brown & Co

A converted period building on a medieval street in King's Lynn has come up for sale for £425,000.

The three-bedroom home is one of two historic homes at Priory Hall, Priory Lane. The street is adjacent to King's Lynn Minster and home to a number of listed buildings, including some, opposite, which date back to the 14th century and are believed to be the last remaining part of the Benedictine Priory founded by the first Bishop of Norwich in around 1100.

This three-bed home in Priory Hall, Priory Lane, King's Lynn, is for sale - Credit: Brown & Co

The property for sale is unique in that it also has a garage and off-street parking and offers contemporary 'upside down' loft-style living accommodation.

The three bedrooms are located on the ground floor, with an open-plan living area, and kitchen, on the first.

The accommodation is laid out in an 'upside down' style, with the bedrooms on the ground floor and the rest of the living space upstairs - Credit: Brown & Co

There is also a reception hallway with an oak floor, a family bathroom and an en suite.

Outside, the house comes with a rear courtyard which can be accessed by Nelson Street, formerly Lath Street, which was renamed after local hero Horatio Nelson.

There is also a patio garden and adjacent off-street parking.

Inside the kitchen - Credit: Brown & Co

Lee Shuardson, divisional partner at Brown & Co in King’s Lynn, selling the property, said: “Brown & Co offers an extraordinary opportunity to acquire a contemporary conversion of a period building in the very heart of historic King's Lynn.

“The property is converted to an exceptional standard and has stunning open plan, first floor living, three ground floor bedrooms and the significant benefit of off-street parking and a garage.”

Contact Brown & Co for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Priory Lane, King's Lynn

Price: £425,000

Brown & Co, 01553 770771, www.brown-co.com

