Rare period home goes up for sale on one of town's oldest streets

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:25 PM September 21, 2021   
View across Priory Lane, King's Lynn, where medieval buildings line the street

Some of the buildings on Priory Lane, King's Lynn, are thought to date back to the 14th century - Credit: Brown & Co

A converted period building on a medieval street in King's Lynn has come up for sale for £425,000.

The three-bedroom home is one of two historic homes at Priory Hall, Priory Lane. The street is adjacent to King's Lynn Minster and home to a number of listed buildings, including some, opposite, which date back to the 14th century and are believed to be the last remaining part of the Benedictine Priory founded by the first Bishop of Norwich in around 1100.

Historic terrace on Priory Lane in King's Lynn, west Norfolk, which is for sale

This three-bed home in Priory Hall, Priory Lane, King's Lynn, is for sale - Credit: Brown & Co

The property for sale is unique in that it also has a garage and off-street parking and offers contemporary 'upside down' loft-style living accommodation.

The three bedrooms are located on the ground floor, with an open-plan living area, and kitchen, on the first.

Modern hallway with staircase leading up to first floor in this two-storey historic home for sale in King's Lynn

The accommodation is laid out in an 'upside down' style, with the bedrooms on the ground floor and the rest of the living space upstairs - Credit: Brown & Co

There is also a reception hallway with an oak floor, a family bathroom and an en suite.

You may also want to watch:

Outside, the house comes with a rear courtyard which can be accessed by Nelson Street, formerly Lath Street, which was renamed after local hero Horatio Nelson.

There is also a patio garden and adjacent off-street parking.

New modern kitchen in this three-bed converted period home for sale on Priory Lane, King's Lynn

Inside the kitchen - Credit: Brown & Co

Lee Shuardson, divisional partner at Brown & Co in King’s Lynn, selling the property, said: “Brown & Co offers an extraordinary opportunity to acquire a contemporary conversion of a period building in the very heart of historic King's Lynn.

“The property is converted to an exceptional standard and has stunning open plan, first floor living, three ground floor bedrooms and the significant benefit of off-street parking and a garage.”

Contact Brown & Co for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Priory Lane, King's Lynn
Price: £425,000
Brown & Co, 01553 770771, www.brown-co.com

King's Lynn News
Norfolk

