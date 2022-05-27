Pretty period home with newly landscaped gardens is up for rent

This pretty three-bed period home in Terrington St Clement has come up for rent - Credit: Sowerbys

A three-bedroom period home with pretty gardens has come up for rent in Terrington St Clement, near King’s Lynn.



Letting agents Sowerbys say that the property, which is available for £1,500 per month, is “deceptively spacious and immaculately presented”.

It offers two generous reception spaces with feature fireplaces and wood-burning stoves and a bright and airy kitchen fitted with matching base units, wooden worktops and a Belfast sink. It also has a Rangemaster-style oven with a gas hob, plus an integrated dishwasher, washing machine and space for your own fridge/freezer.

Elsewhere there is a lovely conservatory which offers pretty views over the garden and countryside beyond, and a convenient ground-floor shower room.

Upstairs there are three double bedrooms, each with access to a good-sized family bathroom which has a bath, wash basin and loo.

Outside the property has driveway parking behind a secure gate, as well as a double garage and several sheds.



The gardens are also newly landscaped and mainly laid to lawn with borders and patios.



No smokers or pets are permitted at the property, and it’s available unfurnished.



For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01553 403013.

