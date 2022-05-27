News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pretty period home with newly landscaped gardens is up for rent

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:51 PM May 27, 2022
Brick built period home with private driveway and gardens in Terrington St Clement and up for rent

This pretty three-bed period home in Terrington St Clement has come up for rent

A three-bedroom period home with pretty gardens has come up for rent in Terrington St Clement, near King’s Lynn.

Letting agents Sowerbys say that the property, which is available for £1,500 per month, is “deceptively spacious and immaculately presented”.

Large sitting room with feature fireplace in a 3-bed home for rent in Terrington St Clements

The living space with its feature fireplace and woodburner

Entrance hall with pretty stained glass door in a 3-bed home for rent in Terrington St Clement

The entrance hall

It offers two generous reception spaces with feature fireplaces and wood-burning stoves and a bright and airy kitchen fitted with matching base units, wooden worktops and a Belfast sink. It also has a Rangemaster-style oven with a gas hob, plus an integrated dishwasher, washing machine and space for your own fridge/freezer.

Shaker-style kitchen with a Belfast sink in a 3-bed home for rent near King's Lynn, Norfolk

The kitchen is well-fitted

Elsewhere there is a lovely conservatory which offers pretty views over the garden and countryside beyond, and a convenient ground-floor shower room.
Upstairs there are three double bedrooms, each with access to a good-sized family bathroom which has a bath, wash basin and loo.

Large conservatory overlooking the gardens and fields beyond at a 3-bed home for rent near King's Lynn

The conservatory

Good-sized conservatory at the rear of a brick period home for rent in Terrington St Clement

The conservatory overlooks the garden and is located at the rear of the house

Outside the property has driveway parking behind a secure gate, as well as a double garage and several sheds.

The gardens are also newly landscaped and mainly laid to lawn with borders and patios.

No smokers or pets are permitted at the property, and it’s available unfurnished.

For more information, contact Sowerbys on 01553 403013.

