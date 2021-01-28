Picturesque Norfolk farmhouse with barn conversion for sale for £695,000

Gallery

Published: 2:49 PM January 28, 2021

An 18th century farmhouse with adjoining barn has come up for sale in Runcton Holme near King's Lynn at a guide price of £695,000. - Credit: Sowerbys

A five-bedroom property comprising an 18th century farmhouse and an attached barn conversion has come up for sale in Runcton Holme, near King's Lynn.

Selling agents Sowerbys describe the home, which is believed to date back to the 1720s, as "bursting with character", featuring exposed wooden beams, extra high ceilings and an original yet restored inglenook fireplace. The property is currently listed at a guide price of £695,000.

The barn has been converted into an impressive living space with double height ceilings and a lovely mezzanine study over the top - Credit: Sowerbys

The current vendors have maintained and updated the property to create a beautiful yet unique family home with plenty of living and entertaining space.

Selling agents Sowerbys describe the home as "bursting with character", as it features exposed beams and extra high ceilings - Credit: Sowerbys

In the main house, the ground-floor accommodation includes a large reception hall, sitting room and study plus a welcoming kitchen/breakfast room featuring Shaker-style units and an Aga.

The kitchen/breakfast room features a good range of Shaker-style units - Credit: Sowerbys

Elsewhere, an inner lobby leads to a set of stairs and then up to the first floor, where there is a family bathroom and four bedrooms, including the en suite master.

The property has been well-maintained over the years - Credit: Sowerbys



The main house is linked to the barn by a central corridor which includes a laundry room, recently refitted shower room and a further en suite guest bedroom. There is also a formal dining room.

There are plenty of entertaining spaces at the property, including this formal dining room - Credit: Sowerbys

This leads on to the barn itself, which Sowerbys describe as the "hub of the home". It includes a double-height ceiling, log burner and a beautiful mezzanine study. French doors also lead outside and on to the rear patio.

The barn has been converted into a beautiful living space and includes a gorgeous study space on the mezzanine above - Credit: Sowerbys

Outside, the grounds extend to around three quarters of an acre and have been carefully landscaped. They also include a garage/workshop, barn shed, gazebo, potting shed and hot tub.

A substantial five-bedroom property, comprising an 18th century farmhouse and an adjoining barn, has come up for sale - Credit: Sowerbys

The front and rear gardens are both mature and well-established, with a variety of trees, shrubs and flower beds included. There is also a patio, ideal for al fresco dining, and gorgeous views over neighbouring farmland.

The property sits in almost three quarters of an acre - Credit: Sowerbys

Contact Sowerbys for more information.



PROPERTY FACTS

Oaklands Lane, Runcton Holme

Guide price: £695,000

Sowerbys, 01553 766741, www.sowerbys.com