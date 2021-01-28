News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Gallery

Picturesque Norfolk farmhouse with barn conversion for sale for £695,000

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:49 PM January 28, 2021   
Exterior shot of a brick and flint farmhouse with adjoining barn conversion set in large grassy gardens

An 18th century farmhouse with adjoining barn has come up for sale in Runcton Holme near King's Lynn at a guide price of £695,000. - Credit: Sowerbys

A five-bedroom property comprising an 18th century farmhouse and an attached barn conversion has come up for sale in Runcton Holme, near King's Lynn.

Selling agents Sowerbys describe the home, which is believed to date back to the 1720s, as "bursting with character", featuring exposed wooden beams, extra high ceilings and an original yet restored inglenook fireplace. The property is currently listed at a guide price of £695,000.

Large contemporary living space with double height ceilings, exposed beams and timberwork and a glass mezzanine towards the back

The barn has been converted into an impressive living space with double height ceilings and a lovely mezzanine study over the top - Credit: Sowerbys

The current vendors have maintained and updated the property to create a beautiful yet unique family home with plenty of living and entertaining space.

Inside of a rustic country style living room with exposed beams on the ceiling and walls and a large feature fireplace

Selling agents Sowerbys describe the home as "bursting with character", as it features exposed beams and extra high ceilings - Credit: Sowerbys

In the main house, the ground-floor accommodation includes a large reception hall, sitting room and study plus a welcoming kitchen/breakfast room featuring Shaker-style units and an Aga.

Country style kitchen with coloured tiles on the walls, an Aga and a table and chairs in the centre

The kitchen/breakfast room features a good range of Shaker-style units - Credit: Sowerbys

Elsewhere, an inner lobby leads to a set of stairs and then up to the first floor, where there is a family bathroom and four bedrooms, including the en suite master.

Double bed in the centre of a large bedroom with timber beams on the ceiling and an exposed feature brick wall with floral artwork hanging from it

The property has been well-maintained over the years - Credit: Sowerbys


The main house is linked to the barn by a central corridor which includes a laundry room, recently refitted shower room and a further en suite guest bedroom. There is also a formal dining room.

Country-style dining room with table and chairs in the centre underneath a glass chandelier

There are plenty of entertaining spaces at the property, including this formal dining room - Credit: Sowerbys

This leads on to the barn itself, which Sowerbys describe as the "hub of the home". It includes a double-height ceiling, log burner and a beautiful mezzanine study. French doors also lead outside and on to the rear patio.

Chess board set out next to a comfy-looking wingback chair on top of a glass mezzanine in a restored barn

The barn has been converted into a beautiful living space and includes a gorgeous study space on the mezzanine above - Credit: Sowerbys

Outside, the grounds extend to around three quarters of an acre and have been carefully landscaped. They also include a garage/workshop, barn shed, gazebo, potting shed and hot tub.

Aerial view of a converted barn adjoining a large period farmhouse surrounded by a large gravel driveway and lots of grass and trees

A substantial five-bedroom property, comprising an 18th century farmhouse and an adjoining barn, has come up for sale - Credit: Sowerbys

The front and rear gardens are both mature and well-established, with a variety of trees, shrubs and flower beds included. There is also a patio, ideal for al fresco dining, and gorgeous views over neighbouring farmland.

Exterior shot of converted barn, set behind a large area of grass and trees in the foreground

The property sits in almost three quarters of an acre - Credit: Sowerbys

Contact Sowerbys for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Oaklands Lane, Runcton Holme
Guide price: £695,000
Sowerbys, 01553 766741, www.sowerbys.com

