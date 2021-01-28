Gallery
Picturesque Norfolk farmhouse with barn conversion for sale for £695,000
A five-bedroom property comprising an 18th century farmhouse and an attached barn conversion has come up for sale in Runcton Holme, near King's Lynn.
Selling agents Sowerbys describe the home, which is believed to date back to the 1720s, as "bursting with character", featuring exposed wooden beams, extra high ceilings and an original yet restored inglenook fireplace. The property is currently listed at a guide price of £695,000.
The current vendors have maintained and updated the property to create a beautiful yet unique family home with plenty of living and entertaining space.
In the main house, the ground-floor accommodation includes a large reception hall, sitting room and study plus a welcoming kitchen/breakfast room featuring Shaker-style units and an Aga.
Elsewhere, an inner lobby leads to a set of stairs and then up to the first floor, where there is a family bathroom and four bedrooms, including the en suite master.
The main house is linked to the barn by a central corridor which includes a laundry room, recently refitted shower room and a further en suite guest bedroom. There is also a formal dining room.
This leads on to the barn itself, which Sowerbys describe as the "hub of the home". It includes a double-height ceiling, log burner and a beautiful mezzanine study. French doors also lead outside and on to the rear patio.
Outside, the grounds extend to around three quarters of an acre and have been carefully landscaped. They also include a garage/workshop, barn shed, gazebo, potting shed and hot tub.
The front and rear gardens are both mature and well-established, with a variety of trees, shrubs and flower beds included. There is also a patio, ideal for al fresco dining, and gorgeous views over neighbouring farmland.
Contact Sowerbys for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Oaklands Lane, Runcton Holme
Guide price: £695,000
Sowerbys, 01553 766741, www.sowerbys.com