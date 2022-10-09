News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
"Charming" brick and flint period cottage selling for £625k

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:30 PM October 9, 2022
The three-bed Regency house is selling for £625k - Credit: Brown & Co

A "charming" three-bed Regency-era village cottage in Deopham is on the market for £625,000.

Pine Tree House dates back to 1815 with a distinctive brick and flint frontage and period features.

The sitting room has a log burner and a nook for a desk - Credit: Brown & Co

The dining room has a log burner and leads into the kitchen - Credit: Brown & Co

On the left of the house is the sitting room, with a nook for a desk and a fireplace, as well as a bathroom and a utility room.

To the right is the dining room which opens to the L-shaped kitchen. To the back is the family room which has French doors to the garden.

The kitchen is L-shaped - Credit: Brown & Co

The kitchen has a range cooker and views of the garden - Credit: Brown & Co

Upstairs there are three bedrooms of varying sizes, two of which have feature fireplaces, as well as a bathroom with a free-standing bath.

The house sits in 0.5 acres of land and is accessed by a gravelled parking area.

The family room has large windows that overlook the garden - Credit: Brown & Co

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: Brown & Co

There is a terrace around the back of the house that offers space to entertain.

The southwest-facing gardens are mainly laid to lawn and have mature borders that offer privacy.

The family bathroom on the first floor - Credit: Brown & Co

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: Brown & Co

Pine Tree House is just outside Deopham, a village four miles from Wymondham and Attleborough.

It is also 13 miles from Norwich.

The garden has a patio wrapping around the family room - Credit: Brown & Co

The garden is long and is mainly lawn with mature borders - Credit: Brown & Co

PROPERTY FACTS

Low Common, Deopham

Guide price: £625,000

Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

