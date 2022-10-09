"Charming" brick and flint period cottage selling for £625k
- Credit: Brown & Co
A "charming" three-bed Regency-era village cottage in Deopham is on the market for £625,000.
Pine Tree House dates back to 1815 with a distinctive brick and flint frontage and period features.
On the left of the house is the sitting room, with a nook for a desk and a fireplace, as well as a bathroom and a utility room.
To the right is the dining room which opens to the L-shaped kitchen. To the back is the family room which has French doors to the garden.
Upstairs there are three bedrooms of varying sizes, two of which have feature fireplaces, as well as a bathroom with a free-standing bath.
The house sits in 0.5 acres of land and is accessed by a gravelled parking area.
There is a terrace around the back of the house that offers space to entertain.
The southwest-facing gardens are mainly laid to lawn and have mature borders that offer privacy.
Pine Tree House is just outside Deopham, a village four miles from Wymondham and Attleborough.
It is also 13 miles from Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Low Common, Deopham
Guide price: £625,000
Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com