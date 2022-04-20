Property spotlight: Renovated period cottage near Dereham up for £395,000
- Credit: Sowerbys
This two-bed period cottage in mid-Norfolk is on the market with Sowerbys for £395,000.
Erwin Cottage, a Grade II listed home, is believed to date back to 1750 and possibly earlier. It is on the end of a set of three cottages that were once one house.
The current owners restored the house with a "no expense spared" approach, retaining period features and adding a rear extension.
The home is entered through the snug, which has an original inglenook fireplace with a log burner and flagstone flooring.
The snug leads into the kitchen, with onyx granite worktops and an island, and the dining room.
At the back of the property is the sitting room, which has a vaulted gable ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors to the garden. The room has views over the gardens and paddocks beyond.
The first floor is comprised of two bedrooms and the family bathroom. The floor has exposed wooden beams and some gently sloping floors.
There are two outbuildings including the large summer house and a shed. The front garden is shingled and has room for four vehicles.
The back garden is landscaped with a patio, raised deck, timber gazebo and a summer house with power and lighting. There is also a hot tub area.
The cottage is in Shipdham, a village about five miles south of Dereham.
PROPERTY FACTS
Market Street, Shipdham
Guide price: £395,000
Sowerbys, 01362 693591, www.sowerbys.com