News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Property spotlight: Renovated period cottage near Dereham up for £395,000

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 2:54 PM April 20, 2022
xxx_ERWINCOTTAGE_SHIPDHAM_APR22

The sitting room has views of the garden and paddocks beyond - Credit: Sowerbys

This two-bed period cottage in mid-Norfolk is on the market with Sowerbys for £395,000. 

Erwin Cottage, a Grade II listed home, is believed to date back to 1750 and possibly earlier. It is on the end of a set of three cottages that were once one house.

xxx_ERWINCOTTAGE_SHIPDHAM_APR22

Erwin Cottage is a listed period cottage in Shipdham near Dereham - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_ERWINCOTTAGE_SHIPDHAM_APR22

The front room has an original inglenook fireplace, a log burner and exposed beams - Credit: Sowerbys

The current owners restored the house with a "no expense spared" approach, retaining period features and adding a rear extension.

The home is entered through the snug, which has an original inglenook fireplace with a log burner and flagstone flooring.

xxx_ERWINCOTTAGE_SHIPDHAM_APR22

The kitchen has onyx worktops, an island and a Butler sink - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_ERWINCOTTAGE_SHIPDHAM_APR22

The sitting room has a gable end and floor-to-ceiling windows - Credit: Sowerbys

The snug leads into the kitchen, with onyx granite worktops and an island, and the dining room.

At the back of the property is the sitting room, which has a vaulted gable ceiling, floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors to the garden. The room has views over the gardens and paddocks beyond.

xxx_ERWINCOTTAGE_SHIPDHAM_APR22

The master bedroom on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_ERWINCOTTAGE_SHIPDHAM_APR22

The family bathroom on the first floor is mainly tiled and has a bath - Credit: Sowerbys

The first floor is comprised of two bedrooms and the family bathroom. The floor has exposed wooden beams and some gently sloping floors.

Most Read

  1. 1 How to get a train from Norwich to London for just £5
  2. 2 Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns
  3. 3 Tea rooms' 'pretentious' name was putting people off owner says
  1. 4 Flames shoot 30ft high in sky as shed fire spreads to neighbouring gardens
  2. 5 Car park in seaside town to be transformed into dozens of new homes
  3. 6 Person taken to hospital after five-vehicle crash on A47
  4. 7 'Insane' - Anger as road's repair delayed by further month
  5. 8 One-day-only invitation to some of Norfolk's loveliest private gardens
  6. 9 Hundreds of motorcyclists flock to new superbike store opening
  7. 10 'Sorry, I've got to do this': Man apologised to before being punched

There are two outbuildings including the large summer house and a shed. The front garden is shingled and has room for four vehicles.

xxx_ERWINCOTTAGE_SHIPDHAM_APR22

One of the two bedrooms on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_ERWINCOTTAGE_SHIPDHAM_APR22

The garden is landscaped with a patio next the sitting room doors - Credit: Sowerbys

The back garden is landscaped with a patio, raised deck, timber gazebo and a summer house with power and lighting. There is also a hot tub area.

The cottage is in Shipdham, a village about five miles south of Dereham.

xxx_ERWINCOTTAGE_SHIPDHAM_APR22

The garden is mostly laid to lawn and has views of the paddocks beyond - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_ERWINCOTTAGE_SHIPDHAM_APR22

The garden has a wooden gazebo with power and lighting - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Market Street, Shipdham

Guide price: £395,000

Sowerbys, 01362 693591, www.sowerbys.com

Dereham News

Don't Miss

The vacant land at Leisure Way in Lowestoft earmarked for a new McDonald's restaurant.

East Suffolk Council

New McDonald's restaurant could open on 'prime' development site

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) stopped the rider along the A11 in Attleborough.

Warning issued to motorcyclists after man stopped for offences

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Aisha Cattermole putting the final touches on Coffee Corner in East Runton. 

Woman opens cafe next to chippy in seaside village

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Crews launch the Wells inshore lifeboat after dog walkers became stranded on Stiffkey marshes.

Dog walkers rescued by RNLI after becoming cut off on marshes

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon