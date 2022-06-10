News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

'Idyllic' cottage with 1920s dance floor in the dining room is for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 2:46 PM June 10, 2022
Peasemarch House, Elsing, which is for sale for offers in excess of £650,000

Peasemarch House, Elsing, was originally two farm workers' cottages and was once part of the Bylaugh estate - Credit: Fine & Country

A pretty period cottage with farmland views and an unusual flooring feature has come up for sale in Elsing, near Dereham, at offers over £650,000.

Selling agents Fine & Country describe Peasemarch House as an "idyllic but not isolated" character cottage which offers easy access to the "very best of Norfolk and beyond."

The property has been well-maintained and updated over the years and now offers a lovely mix of country charm and modern comforts - but one of its quirkier features is its 1920s American oak flooring in the dining room, which was once used as a dance floor in another, much grander country home.

Large entrance hall with exposed beams on the ceiling and stairs leading up in Peasemarch House, Elsing, which is for sale

The property is packed with period details including pamment floors, exposed beams and feature fireplaces - Credit: Fine & Country

Dining room with piano and distinctive oak floor in Peasemarch House, Elsing, which is for sale for £650k

The dining room, which features a 1920s American oak flooring reclaimed from the dance floor of a large country residence elsewhere - Credit: Fine & Country

Country-style kitchen with exposed beams and pamment floor in a 4-bed home for sale in Elsing

The country-style kitchen - Credit: Fine & Country

Quaint country-style kitchen in Peasemarch House, Elsing, which is for sale for £650,000

The kitchen has a good range of worktops and cabinets as well as space for a dining table - Credit: Fine & Country

Despite its appearances, Peasemarch House was once two farm workers' cottages and part of the Bylaugh estate. It has seen many changes over the centuries but still retains plenty of its original character, including oak beams, pamment tiles and feature fireplaces.

According to Fine & Country, the current owners have lived in the property for the past 25 years, where they have raised their family. During that time, they have also completed several improvements to the property, including installing double-glazing, re-pointing the brick and flint work and re-roofing it.

Highlights include the large kitchen/breakfast room, which has space for an electric free-standing oven and dishwasher and the separate dining room from where you can access the garden. 

The main sitting room is great for all weathers as it has three windows to the front and a door to the side, plus a cosy open fireplace which adds lots of character.

Living room with timber beams and open fire in a 4-bed converted cottage in Elsing, Dereham

The cosy living space - Credit: Fine & Country

Lovely double bedroom with a feature fireplace in a converted farmer's cottage in Elsing, near Dereham

One of the four bedrooms, which are located on the first floor - Credit: Fine & Country

Side of Peasemarch House, Elsing, which has a 0.22 acre garden and is for sale for offers over £650,000

The property is brick and flint and sits in a plot of around 0.22 acres, with a pretty terrace and a lawned area to the front and side - Credit: Fine & Country

Beautifully stocked flower beds surrounding a well kept lawn at Peasemarch House, Elsing, which is for sale for £650k

The property sits in a plot of around 0.22 acres with a beautifully maintained garden - Credit: Fine & Country

Upstairs there are four bedrooms and two bathrooms, including the master which overlooks St Mary's Church.

Peasemarch House also offers plenty of off-road parking, as well as storage space, a paved terrace and a large lawn which is mainly found to the front and side. All in all, it sits in around a fifth of an acre.

For more information, contact Fine & Country.

PROPERTY FACTS
Peaseland Green, Elsing
Offers over £650,000
Fine & Country, 01603 221888
www.fineandcountry.com

Dereham News

