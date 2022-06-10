'Idyllic' cottage with 1920s dance floor in the dining room is for sale

Peasemarch House, Elsing, was originally two farm workers' cottages and was once part of the Bylaugh estate - Credit: Fine & Country

A pretty period cottage with farmland views and an unusual flooring feature has come up for sale in Elsing, near Dereham, at offers over £650,000.

Selling agents Fine & Country describe Peasemarch House as an "idyllic but not isolated" character cottage which offers easy access to the "very best of Norfolk and beyond."

The property has been well-maintained and updated over the years and now offers a lovely mix of country charm and modern comforts - but one of its quirkier features is its 1920s American oak flooring in the dining room, which was once used as a dance floor in another, much grander country home.

The property is packed with period details including pamment floors, exposed beams and feature fireplaces - Credit: Fine & Country

The dining room, which features a 1920s American oak flooring reclaimed from the dance floor of a large country residence elsewhere - Credit: Fine & Country

The country-style kitchen - Credit: Fine & Country

The kitchen has a good range of worktops and cabinets as well as space for a dining table - Credit: Fine & Country

Despite its appearances, Peasemarch House was once two farm workers' cottages and part of the Bylaugh estate. It has seen many changes over the centuries but still retains plenty of its original character, including oak beams, pamment tiles and feature fireplaces.

According to Fine & Country, the current owners have lived in the property for the past 25 years, where they have raised their family. During that time, they have also completed several improvements to the property, including installing double-glazing, re-pointing the brick and flint work and re-roofing it.

Highlights include the large kitchen/breakfast room, which has space for an electric free-standing oven and dishwasher and the separate dining room from where you can access the garden.

The main sitting room is great for all weathers as it has three windows to the front and a door to the side, plus a cosy open fireplace which adds lots of character.

The cosy living space - Credit: Fine & Country

One of the four bedrooms, which are located on the first floor - Credit: Fine & Country

The property is brick and flint and sits in a plot of around 0.22 acres, with a pretty terrace and a lawned area to the front and side - Credit: Fine & Country

The property sits in a plot of around 0.22 acres with a beautifully maintained garden - Credit: Fine & Country

Upstairs there are four bedrooms and two bathrooms, including the master which overlooks St Mary's Church.

Peasemarch House also offers plenty of off-road parking, as well as storage space, a paved terrace and a large lawn which is mainly found to the front and side. All in all, it sits in around a fifth of an acre.

For more information, contact Fine & Country.

PROPERTY FACTS

Peaseland Green, Elsing

Offers over £650,000

Fine & Country, 01603 221888

www.fineandcountry.com

