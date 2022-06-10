'Idyllic' cottage with 1920s dance floor in the dining room is for sale
- Credit: Fine & Country
A pretty period cottage with farmland views and an unusual flooring feature has come up for sale in Elsing, near Dereham, at offers over £650,000.
Selling agents Fine & Country describe Peasemarch House as an "idyllic but not isolated" character cottage which offers easy access to the "very best of Norfolk and beyond."
The property has been well-maintained and updated over the years and now offers a lovely mix of country charm and modern comforts - but one of its quirkier features is its 1920s American oak flooring in the dining room, which was once used as a dance floor in another, much grander country home.
Despite its appearances, Peasemarch House was once two farm workers' cottages and part of the Bylaugh estate. It has seen many changes over the centuries but still retains plenty of its original character, including oak beams, pamment tiles and feature fireplaces.
According to Fine & Country, the current owners have lived in the property for the past 25 years, where they have raised their family. During that time, they have also completed several improvements to the property, including installing double-glazing, re-pointing the brick and flint work and re-roofing it.
Highlights include the large kitchen/breakfast room, which has space for an electric free-standing oven and dishwasher and the separate dining room from where you can access the garden.
The main sitting room is great for all weathers as it has three windows to the front and a door to the side, plus a cosy open fireplace which adds lots of character.
Most Read
- 1 Local drummer invited on stage by The Killers and steals the show
- 2 School pays for all student trips to help families with cost of living
- 3 Norfolk town gets its first KFC restaurant and drive-thru
- 4 Tom Jones' Blickling Hall concert postponed
- 5 Lost royal wreck dubbed 'Norfolk's Mary Rose' found off Great Yarmouth
- 6 Can you spot yourself in the queue at Carrow Road ahead of The Killers?
- 7 Village pub calls restrictions on live music 'a nightmare'
- 8 Urban Outfitters confirmed as new shopping mall addition
- 9 Man stole mother's £16k care home fees
- 10 Norfolk chef in the running to be named the best in the UK
Upstairs there are four bedrooms and two bathrooms, including the master which overlooks St Mary's Church.
Peasemarch House also offers plenty of off-road parking, as well as storage space, a paved terrace and a large lawn which is mainly found to the front and side. All in all, it sits in around a fifth of an acre.
For more information, contact Fine & Country.
PROPERTY FACTS
Peaseland Green, Elsing
Offers over £650,000
Fine & Country, 01603 221888
www.fineandcountry.com
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.