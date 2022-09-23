Beloved boatyard and home to sailing club is going up for auction

The boatyard is located in a "prominent position" on the banks of the River Yare - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A beloved boatyard that has been owned by the same family since the 1950s and is home to a sailing club is going up for auction.

Paul Wright's Boatyard, in Langley, is currently being listed by Auction House East Anglia with a guide price of £160,000 to £180,000.

But the sale comes as a bitter-sweet moment for its current owners.

The boatyard had been run by Mr Wright - and used as his place of work - for nearly 70 years but when he died in 2019, aged 88, the responsibility was passed on to his three daughters.

Now they are hoping a new owner can bring the site back to life.

Mr Wright's daughter, Lydia Fisher, said: "We have lots of lovely memories at the boatyard so we are sad to see it go, but we feel in the right hands the boatyard would flourish again.

"It is in need of a bit of love and updating. But it is in such a lovely setting.

"The sailing club is also still there. In its heyday it was brilliant. It would be nice if someone could expand that.

"It would be great for someone to open a marine business or maybe even paddleboarding or water sports."

The site includes a boatshed and workshop, a clubhouse - currently the home of Buckenham Sailing Club - and a viewing tower with "uninterrupted far-reaching views".

It is accessed via a private driveway and located in a "prominent position" on the banks of the River Yare.

The boatyard is set adjacent to open fields and the Beauchamp Arms pub, in Ferry Road.

The site also has mains electricity, running water and private drainage connected.

It will go up for auction on Wednesday, October 26.