Is this £2.5m home the perfect house to buy right now?

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 11:04 AM March 21, 2022
Futuristic home at Octagon Park, Little Plumstead, which is Passivhaus-built and for sale for £2.5m

This futuristic five-bed home at Octagon Park, near Norwich, is for sale for £2.5m - Credit: Brown&Co

A futuristic home built using a Passivhaus Plus design has come up for sale in Octagon Park, near Norwich, for £2.5m - and it could offer the perfect solution amidst rising energy bills. 

The property, which is for sale with Brown&Co, uses a special design to drastically reduce energy and offers an environment which is cool in the heat and warm in the cold.

Inside the modern open-plan kitchen of a Passivhaus Plus home for sale at Octagon Park, near Norwich

Because it's built to a Passivhaus Plus standard, the property not only uses less energy but produces its own - Credit: Brown&Co

The ventilation system extracts stale, moisture-laden air from the house and resupplies fresh, filtered air back in, resulting in a comfortable and condensation-free environment all year round.

But because its built to Passivhaus Plus standard, the property not only reduces the energy used but also produces its own using renewable sources.

It features more than 50 solar panels on its roof, which help to heat 800 litres of water. The water is then stored upstairs and can allow around 10 people to shower all at once, without running out.

An average five-bedroom house of its size would usually use around 4,300 kwh a year - but this house has produced more than twice that much, producing 9,050 kwh in just five months. 

Luxury modern bathroom in a 5-bed Passivhaus Plus home for sale in Octagon Park near Norwich

Over 50 solar panels on the roof help to heat 800 litres of water - Credit: Brown&Co

And while a traditional house will replace the air inside it up to six times in a day, the system used in this house recycles the air, saving energy and money on unnecessary heating.

It also has charging points for two electric cars.

The property is one of seven Passivhaus homes at the development, which has been built by landowner Joe Cozens Wiley.

The houses all incorporate the same 'eco' design and extend to around 7,000 sq ft each, with five bedrooms, family-friendly living spaces and smart technology.

Modern light bright entrance hall in a 5-bed Passivhaus Plus designed home for sale at Octagon Park near Norwich

Inside, the living spaces are family-friendly and spacious - Credit: Brown&Co

David Hinton, sales manager at Brown&Co, said: “Buying Octagon Park will save you money on energy bills in the long-term, which is of real benefit to home-owners right now.

“It is no doubt a home for the future in so many ways but regarding its energy efficiency, a perfect purchase for right now, in the present.”

For more information contact Brown&Co in Norwich on 01603 629871.

PROPERTY FACTS
Octagon Park, Little Plumstead
Price: £2,500,000
Brown&Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

