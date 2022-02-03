News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

See inside this Grade II listed period home for sale for £900,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:45 PM February 3, 2022
Huge colourwashed period home off Cromer Road, Aylsham, which is for sale for £900,000

This five-bedroom period house off Cromer Road in Aylsham is for sale for £900,000 - Credit: Arnolds Keys

A Grade II listed townhouse set in around half an acre has come up for sale in Aylsham, north Norfolk, for £900,000.

The five-bedroom property known as Parmeter's is for sale with Arnolds Keys and situated on Cromer Road. Inside, it offers around 2,750 sq ft of living space, which is arranged over three storeys. 

It was first listed by Historic England in 1984 and is thought to date back to the 17th century, perhaps later, and boasts beautiful period features, including original flooring, high ceilings and exposed beams.

Aerial view of Parmeter's, a Grade II listed 5-bed home off Cromer Road, Aylsham, which is for sale

Parmeter's, off Cromer Road in Aylsham, is up for sale - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Pastel green front door of a colourwashed 5-bed house for sale off Cromer Road in Aylsham, Norfolk

The front door to the property, which is Grade II listed and believed to date back to the 17th century, perhaps later - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Grand sitting room with high ceilings and feature fireplace in a 5-bed period home for sale off Cromer Road, Aylsham

The sitting room features high ceilings and a feature fireplace - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Large reception room with dining and sitting area in a 5-bed period home for sale in Aylsham, north Norfolk

The home enjoys high ceilings and spacious reception rooms - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Huge sitting room with high ceilings and a gallery wall in a 5-bed period home for sale off Cromer Road, Aylsham

The sitting room - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The property offers real kerb appeal, with a steep pitched roof, shaped gables and a pretty pastel colourwash, and the area out the front is practical too, offering a large driveway with parking for several vehicles and a detached double garage. 

Inside there is a spacious entrance hall, featuring a flagstone floor, and three reception rooms. The formal dining room has a wood burning stove set into a pamment tiled hearth, and for more laid-back relaxing there is also a separate sitting room. It is a light and airy space, of a similar size to the dining room, and has high ceilings, a period fireplace and sash windows, as well as a set of French doors which overlook the garden.

The third reception room is a more recent addition and is located at the rear of the house. It offers a number of potential uses and could even be converted into an annex, as it has access to the rear of the kitchen and adjoins a recently-fitted shower room.

The kitchen itself is well-fitted with a good range of wall and base units, as well as a cooker and space and plumbing for a fridge/freezer and washing machine. It also has a built-in pantry cupboard.

Most Read

  1. 1 ‘It’s been a nightmare’ - neighbours suffer months of non-stop barking
  2. 2 Two Norfolk seaside towns named among most upmarket in country
  3. 3 Football coach charged with child sex offences to appear in court
  1. 4 Blaze destroys roof of Grade I listed church
  2. 5 'One man band' baker sells out on first day of new business
  3. 6 All of the Norfolk streets that won the Postcode Lottery in January
  4. 7 Police refuse to say if engine fault mean cars can't be used in pursuits
  5. 8 Controversial Western Link road route will have to change, it is revealed
  6. 9 'I will do all I can': Liz Truss backs restoration of church after blaze
  7. 10 'I cried' - Villagers tell of sadness as 11th century church damaged by fire

Off the main entrance hall, there is an additional downstairs cloakroom.

Upstairs a partly-galleried landing leads on to three double bedrooms. All have fitted cupboards, are neutrally yet tastefully decorated and served by a four-piece family bathroom.

Two further bedrooms are located on the second floor. Both of these boast charming period details, including wooden flooring, vaulted ceilings and exposed beams and brickwork. Both bedrooms also share access to another bathroom.

Galley-style kitchen with fitted cabinets in a 5-bed period home for sale off Cromer Road, Aylsham, for £900,000

Inside the fitted galley-style kitchen - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Large double bedroom in a 5-bed period home for sale off Cromer Road, Aylsham

Inside one of the five bedrooms - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Large vaulted bedroom with an exposed brick wall and beams in a 5-bed period house for sale in Aylsham

There are two bedrooms at the top of the house - both with exposed brick walls and timber beams - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Double bedroom with huge vaulted ceiling and timber beams in a 5-bed period house for sale in Aylsham, north Norfolk

The two bedrooms at the top of the house have huge vaulted ceilings - Credit: Arnolds Keys

Large shingle driveway leading to a lawn outside a 5-bed period home for sale off Cromer Road, Aylsham

The property sits in around half an acre with plenty of off-road parking space - Credit: Arnolds Keys

The generous gardens outside extend to around half an acre and are well-established, having been beautifully landscaped to create a relaxing atmosphere as soon as you step outside.

Highlights include a lovely meandering path, which takes you through a shaded area of mature trees and a wide stretch of grass with its own pond and stream feature, as well as many more mature trees, shrubs and flower borders. There is also a timber summerhouse.

For more information, contact Arnolds Keys.

PROPERTY FACTS
Cromer Road, Aylsham
Price: £900,000
Arnolds Keys, 01263 658028,
www.arnoldskeys.com

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Aylsham News
North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Real Magic of Northern Lights - Norwegian fjord with snow and mountains, color reflections on sea wa

Northern Lights could be spotted over Norfolk tonight

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Police blocking Fakenham Road due to a multiple vehicle crash. Picture: Danielle Booden

Norfolk Live News

Woman remains in 'serious condition' after four-vehicle crash

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
A cathedral view in NR3

Do you live in the trendiest part of Norwich?

Angie George

person
A lorry has crashed into a wall on a Norwich roundabout.

Norwich Live News | Updated

Lorry smashes into wall of B&B on city roundabout

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon