See inside this Grade II listed period home for sale for £900,000
- Credit: Arnolds Keys
A Grade II listed townhouse set in around half an acre has come up for sale in Aylsham, north Norfolk, for £900,000.
The five-bedroom property known as Parmeter's is for sale with Arnolds Keys and situated on Cromer Road. Inside, it offers around 2,750 sq ft of living space, which is arranged over three storeys.
It was first listed by Historic England in 1984 and is thought to date back to the 17th century, perhaps later, and boasts beautiful period features, including original flooring, high ceilings and exposed beams.
The property offers real kerb appeal, with a steep pitched roof, shaped gables and a pretty pastel colourwash, and the area out the front is practical too, offering a large driveway with parking for several vehicles and a detached double garage.
Inside there is a spacious entrance hall, featuring a flagstone floor, and three reception rooms. The formal dining room has a wood burning stove set into a pamment tiled hearth, and for more laid-back relaxing there is also a separate sitting room. It is a light and airy space, of a similar size to the dining room, and has high ceilings, a period fireplace and sash windows, as well as a set of French doors which overlook the garden.
The third reception room is a more recent addition and is located at the rear of the house. It offers a number of potential uses and could even be converted into an annex, as it has access to the rear of the kitchen and adjoins a recently-fitted shower room.
The kitchen itself is well-fitted with a good range of wall and base units, as well as a cooker and space and plumbing for a fridge/freezer and washing machine. It also has a built-in pantry cupboard.
Off the main entrance hall, there is an additional downstairs cloakroom.
Upstairs a partly-galleried landing leads on to three double bedrooms. All have fitted cupboards, are neutrally yet tastefully decorated and served by a four-piece family bathroom.
Two further bedrooms are located on the second floor. Both of these boast charming period details, including wooden flooring, vaulted ceilings and exposed beams and brickwork. Both bedrooms also share access to another bathroom.
The generous gardens outside extend to around half an acre and are well-established, having been beautifully landscaped to create a relaxing atmosphere as soon as you step outside.
Highlights include a lovely meandering path, which takes you through a shaded area of mature trees and a wide stretch of grass with its own pond and stream feature, as well as many more mature trees, shrubs and flower borders. There is also a timber summerhouse.
For more information, contact Arnolds Keys.
PROPERTY FACTS
Cromer Road, Aylsham
Price: £900,000
Arnolds Keys, 01263 658028,
www.arnoldskeys.com
