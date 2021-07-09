Former gatekeeper's lodge for sale for first time in 40 years

Published: 4:15 PM July 9, 2021

A former gate-keeper's lodge situated on the edge of a historic Norfolk estate has come up for sale.

Selling agents William H Brown describe three-bedroom Park Lodge, which is for sale for offers in the region of £500,000, as being a "superb first or second home in a classical rural setting."

The property is set within Ketteringham Park, part of the 36-acre Ketteringham Hall Estate, which dates back to the 15th century. The hall was rebuilt in 1836, a year before Park Lodge, the gate-keeper's cottage, was constructed.

The estate was owned by the High Sheriff of Norfolk, Sir John Boileau, until 1948, before being sold to the Duke of Westminster. It later became a prep school and was then bought by Colin Chapman to become the base for his Lotus F1 team.

This is the first time in almost 40 years that the property has been sold on the open market, having previously been used as a second home or holiday cottage.

Outside, Park Lodge has what William H Brown describe as the "typical charm" of a lodge house, including a triple-gabled roof, twin chimney stacks and a brick and stone porch, which still bears the Boileau family initials.

Inside, there are two main reception rooms as well as a kitchen, garden room and ground-floor bathroom. Upstairs there are three bedrooms, including two doubles, and all enjoy lovely elevated views over the grassland and gardens. There is also a wet room-style shower room as well as a bathroom.

Despite its age and positioning, Park Lodge is not listed and could be further extended, subject to planning.

It sits in a secluded plot of around a third of an acre and is approached by a private driveway.

It is for sale with no onward chain.

Contact William H Brown for further details.

