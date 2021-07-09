News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former gatekeeper's lodge for sale for first time in 40 years

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:15 PM July 9, 2021   
Pretty brick-built Victorian style gate-keeper's lodge behind iron railings

Park Lodge, Ketteringham, is on the market for the first time in almost 40 years - Credit: William H Brown

A former gate-keeper's lodge situated on the edge of a historic Norfolk estate has come up for sale.

Selling agents William H Brown describe three-bedroom Park Lodge, which is for sale for offers in the region of £500,000, as being a "superb first or second home in a classical rural setting."

The property is set within Ketteringham Park, part of the 36-acre Ketteringham Hall Estate, which dates back to the 15th century. The hall was rebuilt in 1836, a year before Park Lodge, the gate-keeper's cottage, was constructed.

The estate was owned by the High Sheriff of Norfolk, Sir John Boileau, until 1948, before being sold to the Duke of Westminster. It later became a prep school and was then bought by Colin Chapman to become the base for his Lotus F1 team. 

Large entrance hall with terracotta tiles, stairs leading up and door open to dining room

The property has a large entrance hall with original tiles - Credit: William H Brown

Charming country style kitchen with tiled floor, wooden cabinets, oak countertops

Inside the kitchen at Park Lodge - Credit: William H Brown

Quaint little dining room with wooden oak floor, pine table, four chairs and arched Victorian-style windows

Park Lodge has two reception rooms - Credit: William H Brown

Good-sized reception room with bay window, woodburner set into a fireplace with bressumer beam

Inside the living room - Credit: William H Brown

This is the first time in almost 40 years that the property has been sold on the open market, having previously been used as a second home or holiday cottage.

Outside, Park Lodge has what William H Brown describe as the "typical charm" of a lodge house, including a triple-gabled roof, twin chimney stacks and a brick and stone porch, which still bears the Boileau family initials.

Inside, there are two main reception rooms as well as a kitchen, garden room and ground-floor bathroom. Upstairs there are three bedrooms, including two doubles, and all enjoy lovely elevated views over the grassland and gardens. There is also a wet room-style shower room as well as a bathroom.

Despite its age and positioning, Park Lodge is not listed and could be further extended, subject to planning. 

Large light-filled double bedroom with sloping ceilings, double bed, dresser and window

One of two double bedrooms - Credit: William H Brown

White-painted single bedroom with bed beside the window overlooking trees

The third bedroom is a good-sized single - Credit: William H Brown

View through lush green shrubs looking at rear of gate-keepers cottage with blue skies

Park Lodge, Ketteringham, sits in around a third of an acre - Credit: William H Brown

Sprawling lush green gardens surrounding a stone patio with wooden table, parasol and six chairs

The pretty gardens at Park Lodge - Credit: William H Brown

It sits in a secluded plot of around a third of an acre and is approached by a private driveway.

It is for sale with no onward chain.

Contact William H Brown for further details.

PROPERTY FACTS
Ketteringham, near Wymondham
Offers in the region of £500,000
William H Brown, 01953 547007, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Wymondham News
Norwich News
Norfolk

