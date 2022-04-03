Seaside flat with views of west Norfolk beach up for sale

The building has views of the sea from it's rooftop terrace - Credit: Sowerbys

This two-bed flat on the Norfolk coast, with views of the sea, is on the market for £295,000.

The building, Hamon Court, was designed for those aged over 60 by McCarthy and Stone.

Hamon Court, an over 60s flat complex, is for sale in Hunstanton - Credit: Sowerbys

The property is next to Hunstanton's sandy beaches - Credit: Sowerbys

It is by the coast in Hunstanton, west Norfolk.

The first floor flat has underfloor heating with separate room controls and is accessed by a lift or stairs.

The lounge has large windows to allow for natural light - Credit: Sowerbys

The lounge is the largest room in the flat - Credit: Sowerbys

To the left of the entrance hall, with a shower room and a cupboard, is the lounge which leads into the fitted kitchen.

To the right of the hall are the two bedrooms. The larger has an en suite and a built-in wardrobe.

The kitchen is accessed via the lounge - Credit: Sowerbys

One of the two bedrooms in the flat - Credit: Sowerbys

The building has a rooftop terrace and residents' lounge to enjoy the views of the sea and sunsets.

There is also a guest suite that can be booked for friends and family.

The flat also contains a shower room, a cupboard, a built-in wardrobe and an en suite - Credit: Sowerbys

The building has a roof terrace and a residents' lounge - Credit: Sowerbys

The building has a house manager who can provide help and support with a 24-hour emergency call system.

Hunstanton is 17 miles from King's Lynn and 20 miles from Fakenham. It is the home of sandy beaches and striped cliffs.

PROPERTY FACTS

St Edmund's Terrace, Hunstanton

Guide Price: £295,000

Sowerbys, 01485 533666, www.sowerbys.com