Seaside flat with views of west Norfolk beach up for sale
- Credit: Sowerbys
This two-bed flat on the Norfolk coast, with views of the sea, is on the market for £295,000.
The building, Hamon Court, was designed for those aged over 60 by McCarthy and Stone.
It is by the coast in Hunstanton, west Norfolk.
The first floor flat has underfloor heating with separate room controls and is accessed by a lift or stairs.
To the left of the entrance hall, with a shower room and a cupboard, is the lounge which leads into the fitted kitchen.
To the right of the hall are the two bedrooms. The larger has an en suite and a built-in wardrobe.
The building has a rooftop terrace and residents' lounge to enjoy the views of the sea and sunsets.
Most Read
- 1 'Unjust and unfair' - drivers' fury after being slapped with parking fines
- 2 Coastal pub gets permission for stunning outdoor bar with seafood shack
- 3 Four fire crews tackle overnight blaze at holiday park
- 4 Two Norfolk walks named among best in the UK
- 5 Idyllic riverside cafe bistro reopens under new ownership
- 6 Did you spot our April Fool?
- 7 Award-winning farm shop's growth is fuelling food partnerships
- 8 Cattle farmer forced to part with some of his beloved 'Belties'
- 9 Neighbours' shock after rolling vehicle knocks parked car onto its side
- 10 Cottage with NO neighbours is for sale - and it needs renovating
There is also a guest suite that can be booked for friends and family.
The building has a house manager who can provide help and support with a 24-hour emergency call system.
Hunstanton is 17 miles from King's Lynn and 20 miles from Fakenham. It is the home of sandy beaches and striped cliffs.
PROPERTY FACTS
St Edmund's Terrace, Hunstanton
Guide Price: £295,000
Sowerbys, 01485 533666, www.sowerbys.com