Is this 'stunning' manor house north Norfolk's most expensive rental?

Ostrich House, a five-bedroom manor, has come up for rent in Wells-next-the-Sea for £3,700 pcm - Credit: Brown&Co

A rare opportunity to rent a five-bedroom manor house has become available in Wells-next-the-Sea - and at £3,700 per calendar month, it's thought to be the most expensive in the area.

Brown&Co's Vicki Foreman describes Ostrich House as "stunning" and "one of the best I have ever rented" in over a decade and a half with the firm.

Vicki Foreman says Ostrich House, in Wells-next-the-Sea is one of the best she's ever rented in over a decade and a half - Credit: Brown&Co

The exact date of Ostrich House is not known, but it's thought to pre-date 1722 - Credit: Brown&Co

The building is Grade II star-listed, meaning it is of great historical and architectural interest, and although the exact date of its construction is not known, it pre-dates 1722, when it its first bill of sale was recorded.



In the 18th century, it is believed to have operated as the Ostrich Inn, a coaching and public house, and was one of over 30 pubs or inns in the Wells area at the time. It closed in or around 1910.

The dining room includes an original feature fireplace - Credit: Brown&Co

The modern fitted kitchen offers lots of storage and worktop space - Credit: Brown&Co

Inside the snug on the ground floor - Credit: Brown&Co

Architecturally, the home is very interesting, with five bays at the front and a pretty sundial set under a central Dutch-style gable.



Inside, accommodation extends to over 4,000 sq ft and is arranged over three floors, with a large entrance hall and separate dining room, living room and sun room all facing the front of the house.



The fitted kitchen is located to the rear of the property, and there is also a separate utility space and a snug.

Inside one of the first-floor bedrooms - Credit: Brown&Co

Inside one of the en suite bathrooms - Credit: Brown&Co

The top floor is home to two further bedrooms and a sitting room - Credit: Brown&Co

On the first floor there is a large master bedroom with an en suite and a guest bedroom, also with an en suite. A third bedroom is served by a separate family bathroom, and there is also a dressing room off the landing.



Two further bedrooms and a bathroom are located on the floor above, where there is also an extra sitting room in the centre.

Inside one of the family bath/shower rooms - Credit: Brown&Co

The property contains beautiful gardens and grounds, with the services of a gardener included in the monthly rental - Credit: Brown&Co

The property is surrounded by beautiful gardens - Credit: Brown&Co

Ostrich House also has access to a garage and a regular gardener is included in the monthly cost of rent.



For more information, contact Vicki Foreman at Brown&Co on 01263 711167.

