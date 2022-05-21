Chance to buy plot with vineyard, orchard and woodland near North Walsham
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
With a vineyard, orchard and a woodland plantation, this plot of land could be the country escape you are looking for.
This two-acre plot in Bradfield, North Walsham is heading to auction with a guide price of £40,000 - 60,000.
The land is around three miles north of North Walsham and is only four miles from Mundesley and the coast.
A static caravan is included in the purchase, which has a certificate of lawful development, and there are also two timber sheds that could be used as a workshop or for storage.
It is connected to mains sewage and water although it has not been connected to mains electricity.
The plot has already garnered lots of attention locally and further afield.
Chris Bailey, auctioneer with Auction House Eats Anglia, said: "It has certainly generated a lot of interest from around Norfolk and beyond the borders.
"People are looking for somewhere in the country to escape to and this fits the bill."
The land is on offer as a freehold and will go under the hammer on Wednesday, June 15.
PROPERTY FACTS
Common Road, Bradfield
Guide Price: £40,000 - £60,000
Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505 100
www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia