Chance to buy plot with vineyard, orchard and woodland near North Walsham

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 9:00 AM May 21, 2022
A plot of land in North Walsham with a vineyard and orchard will go under the hammer in June

A plot of land in North Walsham with a vineyard and orchard will go under the hammer in June - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

With a vineyard, orchard and a woodland plantation, this plot of land could be the country escape you are looking for.

This two-acre plot in Bradfield, North Walsham is heading to auction with a guide price of £40,000 - 60,000.

The land is around three miles north of North Walsham and is only four miles from Mundesley and the coast.

A static caravan is included in the sale which has a certificate of lawful development

A static caravan is included in the sale which has a certificate of lawful development - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A static caravan is included in the purchase, which has a certificate of lawful development, and there are also two timber sheds that could be used as a workshop or for storage.

It is connected to mains sewage and water although it has not been connected to mains electricity.

Inside the static caravan at the North Walsham plot

Inside the static caravan at the North Walsham plot - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The plot has already garnered lots of attention locally and further afield.

There are two sheds included in the North Walsham plot

There are two sheds included in the North Walsham plot - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Chris Bailey, auctioneer with Auction House Eats Anglia, said: "It has certainly generated a lot of interest from around Norfolk and beyond the borders.

"People are looking for somewhere in the country to escape to and this fits the bill."

A woodland plantation and an orchard can be found at this plot off Common Road.

A woodland plantation and an orchard can be found at this plot off Common Road. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The land is on offer as a freehold and will go under the hammer on Wednesday, June 15.

The North Walsham plot covers two acres and has a small pond

The North Walsham plot covers two acres and has a small pond - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A plan of the plot at Common Road, Bradfield, North Walsham

A plan of the plot at Common Road, Bradfield, North Walsham - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

PROPERTY FACTS

Common Road, Bradfield

Guide Price: £40,000 - £60,000

Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505 100 

www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia

