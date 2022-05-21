Chance to buy plot with vineyard, orchard and woodland near North Walsham

A plot of land in North Walsham with a vineyard and orchard will go under the hammer in June - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

With a vineyard, orchard and a woodland plantation, this plot of land could be the country escape you are looking for.

This two-acre plot in Bradfield, North Walsham is heading to auction with a guide price of £40,000 - 60,000.

The land is around three miles north of North Walsham and is only four miles from Mundesley and the coast.

A static caravan is included in the sale which has a certificate of lawful development - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A static caravan is included in the purchase, which has a certificate of lawful development, and there are also two timber sheds that could be used as a workshop or for storage.

It is connected to mains sewage and water although it has not been connected to mains electricity.

Inside the static caravan at the North Walsham plot - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The plot has already garnered lots of attention locally and further afield.

There are two sheds included in the North Walsham plot - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Chris Bailey, auctioneer with Auction House Eats Anglia, said: "It has certainly generated a lot of interest from around Norfolk and beyond the borders.

"People are looking for somewhere in the country to escape to and this fits the bill."

A woodland plantation and an orchard can be found at this plot off Common Road. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The land is on offer as a freehold and will go under the hammer on Wednesday, June 15.

The North Walsham plot covers two acres and has a small pond - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A plan of the plot at Common Road, Bradfield, North Walsham - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

PROPERTY FACTS

Common Road, Bradfield

Guide Price: £40,000 - £60,000

Auction House East Anglia, 01603 505 100

www.auctionhouse.co.uk/eastanglia