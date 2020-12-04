Gallery

What a view: a property overlooking Salthouse marshes, above, is for sale for offers in excess of £800,000. - Credit: Fine & Country

A three-bedroom detached property with a guest cottage has come up for sale in Salthouse, offering outstanding views of the north Norfolk coastline.

Imagine waking up in the morning knowing that, just a few steps away, gorgeous swathes of the north Norfolk coastline could be seen from your home’s very own balcony.

Orchard House in Salthouse which is on the market for offers in excess of £800,000 - Credit: Fine & Country

That’s exactly the sight new owners can enjoy from this three-bedroom home in Salthouse, which is currently on the market with Fine & Country for offers over £800,000.

The charming chalet-style property known as Orchard House is constructed of brick and flint and located in an enviable location in the heart of the Salthouse Marshes. It overlooks the coastland managed by the Norfolk Wildlife Trust, as part of a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, and offers breath-taking views of the rugged coastline as well as the sea.

A view over the Salthouse marshes from the skylight at Orchard House - Credit: Fine & Country

The property itself is sat well back from the road and enjoys an elevated position, which really adds to its sense of peaceful seclusion.

Highlights include a large reception room on the ground floor, a kitchen/diner and a study which is ideal for those wanting to work from home. The four bedrooms are split across the property’s two storeys, with two on the ground floor and one upstairs, with the latter surrounded by plenty of useful eaves storage.

The main reception room at Orchard House in Salthouse - Credit: Fine & Country

Orchard House itself not only offers over 2,300 sq ft of versatile living space, but comes with a guest cottage, too. It’s completely self-contained with a kitchen area, open-plan living space, sauna and bedroom and is the perfect place to host family and friends in – or perhaps it could even be used as a profitable holiday let. It, too, enjoys far reaching views.

The kitchen in Orchard House, Salthouse - Credit: Fine & Country

Both Orchard House and the surrounding guest cottage are surrounded by gardens extending to approximately three quarters of an acre. There is also a lovely pond, a selection of trees and plenty of off-road parking, making it easy for you – and your guests - to enjoy that north Norfolk countryside.

PROPERTY FACTS

Orchard House, Salthouse

OIEO £800,000

Fine & Country, 01328 854190, www.fineandcountry.com

A bedroom suite at Orchard House, Salthouse - Credit: Fine & Country

The kitchen in the guest cottage at Orchard House - Credit: Fine & Country

Orchard House in Salthouse comes with extensive gardens - Credit: Fine & Country

A balcony overlooking Salthouse marshes - Credit: Fine & Country

A bedroom at Orchard House in Salthouse - Credit: Fine & Country

A dining area at Orchard House, which is for sale for offers in excess of £800,000 - Credit: Fine & Country



