Oldest pub in Loddon goes on the market

A Grade II-listed pub in Loddon that was built in the 18th century has gone on the market.

The Angel Inn situated in the High Street is the oldest pub in Loddon and has a long history serving locals and passers-by.

The pub is being sold as a going concern but, subject to planning permission, could also be turned into private residence.

It is available as a freehold property for £365,000 or as a leasehold for £25,000 per annum.

The agent describes The Angel Inn as having lots of rustic character, including several outbuildings which offer "lots of potential for development".

It was recently renovated by the last tenants two years ago "blending modern comforts with a classic country pub feel".

A wood burner in the main bar and an open fireplace in the restaurant helps make the space a cosy environment in the colder months.

As well as the pub area upstairs, there are also three bedrooms and three en-suites upstairs.

Richard Mortlock, who has owned the building for eight years, said: "The recent tenant did a great job and made the pub a successful 'destination' pub, brining visitors in from Norwich and the surrounding area.

"With the lease coming to an end they have decided to move on and I am also keen to sell the property also after several years of ownership.

"It is immaculate inside as it was recently renovated and has three bar areas and lovely accommodation upstairs."

There are several buildings in the grounds, including the original stable which is divided into a single garage, a workshop, a large garage and a smoke house with a hay loft.

Mr Mortlock, from Framlingham, added: "The out-buildings offer lots of potential for renovation and could be turned into a studio/home office or further accommodation."

There is also a 'secret' garden in the grounds which could make for a private space to escape to.

The pub is close to the centre of Loddon and is close to lots of local amenities, including two schools, a post office and a number of shops.

The property is being sold by Huntingfield Estates in Framlingham.