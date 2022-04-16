News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
You can now stay in this 19th-century corn mill with a circular bedroom

Thomas Chapman

Published: 6:00 AM April 16, 2022
Holidaymakers can now stay at The Old Mill in Mattishall, near Dereham

Those in need of a well-earned rest can now stay at a 19th-century corn mill near Dereham. 

Surrounding by farmland, The Old Mill in Mattishall is now available for short breaks. 

The living area at The Old Mill in Mattishall

This original windmill, dating back to 1857, has been converted into a pretty cottage that sleeps two guests and a dog. 

Its stand-out quality is the unique circular bedroom, while original features including exposed beams have also been retained. 

The circular bedroom at The Old Mill in Mattishall

Holidaymakers can expert a cosy and inviting lounge/dining area, a traditional and fully-equipped kitchen, a double bedroom accessed via an open tread staircase, and a bathroom. 

The private garden and courtyard offers a patio with picturesque views of rolling countryside.

Holidaymakers can now stay at The Old Mill in Mattishall, near Dereham

Positioned on the edge of Mattishall, the mill is a short walk from shops, the Swan Inn pub and a fish and chip shop. 

A three-night break at The Old Mill starts at £342. 

For more information or to book, visit kettcountrycottages.co.uk/cottages/the-old-mill--mattishall.

The living area at The Old Mill in Mattishall

The Old Mill in Mattishall, near Dereham

