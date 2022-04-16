You can now stay in this 19th-century corn mill with a circular bedroom
- Credit: Travel Chapter/Holiday Cottages
Those in need of a well-earned rest can now stay at a 19th-century corn mill near Dereham.
Surrounding by farmland, The Old Mill in Mattishall is now available for short breaks.
This original windmill, dating back to 1857, has been converted into a pretty cottage that sleeps two guests and a dog.
Its stand-out quality is the unique circular bedroom, while original features including exposed beams have also been retained.
Holidaymakers can expert a cosy and inviting lounge/dining area, a traditional and fully-equipped kitchen, a double bedroom accessed via an open tread staircase, and a bathroom.
The private garden and courtyard offers a patio with picturesque views of rolling countryside.
Positioned on the edge of Mattishall, the mill is a short walk from shops, the Swan Inn pub and a fish and chip shop.
A three-night break at The Old Mill starts at £342.
For more information or to book, visit kettcountrycottages.co.uk/cottages/the-old-mill--mattishall.