Published: 10:21 AM May 18, 2021

A bargain buy: Thompson's old village hall is for sale for just £35,000. - Credit: McHugh & Co

A Norfolk village hall that closed after a community was left £700,000 in a will to build a new one is for sale with a bargain price-tag.

The former village hall in Tottington Road, Thompson, near Watton, is a single storey building 'requiring modernisation with further potential subject to the necessary planning consents', state the agents.

The property, with just a small front garden, is coming under the auction hammer as lot 161 of 198 at online auction on June 3.

For 60 years the people of Thompson raised the funds for a new village hall.

This was after the old village hall was considered outdated and unfit for purpose with no potential to extend to suit more activities.

You may also want to watch:

But the late Derek Jessup, who lived in the village, bequeathed his entire estate to the village and in 2018 they unveiled their new village hall built using the proceeds.

The online auction is being held by London-based auctioneers McHugh & Co.