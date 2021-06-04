News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Former 18th century school house up for sale as family home

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 6:30 AM June 4, 2021   
Thatched former school house with pitched roof, leaded diamond window and lime rendering on side of road

This Grade II listed former school house in Saxlingham Nethergate is for sale - Credit: Pymm & Co

A former school house dating back to the 1700s has come up for sale in Saxlingham Nethergate, a well-served village around eight miles south of Norwich.

The detached property is for sale chain-free with Pymm & Co and is priced at a guide of £375,000-£395,000. 

Grade II listed, it offers plenty of space and is full of interesting character features, including its thatched roof, a crenellated wall - which joins the two wings to create its 'L'-shaped layout - and colourful leaded glazing which is arranged in a pretty diamond pattern.

Four colourful stained glass windows with leaded diamonds overlooking a dining table in dining room

Among the property's many character features are the colourful stained glass windows - Credit: Pymm & Co

Aerial view over open plan living space, white walls, pitched roof with timber beams, colorful stained glass

The open-plan living/dining space, built into the former school room, is light and airy with a pitched roof - Credit: Pymm & Co

Country-style kitchen with heavy oak cabinets, rustic tiled floor, range cooker and inset hob

The kitchen is fitted with a good range of sturdy oak cabinets, a ceramic sink, tiled floors and an Aga Rangemaster cooker - Credit: Pymm & Co

Inside, the main open-plan sitting/dining room in the original school room is light and airy thanks to its high ceilings, which are vaulted with exposed timber beams. 

Other highlights include the kitchen, which is fitted with a good range of oak units, a ceramic sink and Aga Rangemaster cooker, and the conservatory which has patio doors leading into the courtyard garden.

You may also want to watch:

There is also an office, shower room and three bedrooms, which include the large ground-floor master, with en suite. The third bedroom is located on the first floor.

Door opening into a contemporary bathroom with panelled bath with shower over and sink and toilet built into cabinets

The property has two bath/shower rooms - Credit: Pymm & Co

Large double bedroom with green painted timber frames and a pillar, single bed, carpet, door opening into bathroom

The master bedroom, situated on the ground floor, has access to an en suite - Credit: Pymm & Co

Paved courtyard garden outside a rendered thatched cottage with a washing line hanging from the home and a fence

To the rear of the property there is a small courtyard garden - Credit: Pymm & Co

Over the years, work has been completed to help modernise the home. In recent years, it has been re-thatched and re-wired, with a new heating system installed. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk cottage up for sale - but you can't move in
  2. 2 Van spotted on A47 with 'sickening' image of tied-up woman
  3. 3 Police abandon chase as car carrying three teens hits 120mph
  1. 4 New flight route from Norwich to Barbados for £431 revealed
  2. 5 Helicopter in near-miss with four RAF F-35s over Norfolk
  3. 6 11 of the best fish and chip shops in Norfolk
  4. 7 Cathedral fraudster who took £235,000 must pay back £1
  5. 8 Woman who drowned two cats given lifetime pet ban
  6. 9 Pet store fined £185,000 for forklift incident which left driver paralysed
  7. 10 Surgeon who botched three operations 'too arrogant' to ask for help

An adjoining garage, which is accessed by the neighbouring property's courtyard, offers parking for one vehicle and further on-road parking is also available in the village.

To the rear of the property there is an enclosed courtyard garden.

Contact Pymm & Co for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
Church Hill, Saxlingham Nethergate
Guide price: £375,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 950021, www.pymmand.co.uk

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Amazon has seen a dip in profits in the wake of new investments

Warning over Amazon 'brushing' scam

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Petrol station at Tesco, Harford Bridge, Norwich.Photo: Bill DarnellCopy: For: EDPArchant Â©

Woman cut out of Peugeot after flipping car at Tesco petrol station

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Custody suites across Essex have had toilets replaced in them. Photo: PA Wire

Volunteers wanted - to be locked up in a Norfolk police cell

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
A crack addict lights up his pipe in December 2020 in a stairwell in Ebenezer Place, Norwich

Investigations

Watch the moment a crack addict lights up his pipe outside family home

Joel Adams

person
Comments powered by Disqus