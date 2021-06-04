Former 18th century school house up for sale as family home
A former school house dating back to the 1700s has come up for sale in Saxlingham Nethergate, a well-served village around eight miles south of Norwich.
The detached property is for sale chain-free with Pymm & Co and is priced at a guide of £375,000-£395,000.
Grade II listed, it offers plenty of space and is full of interesting character features, including its thatched roof, a crenellated wall - which joins the two wings to create its 'L'-shaped layout - and colourful leaded glazing which is arranged in a pretty diamond pattern.
Inside, the main open-plan sitting/dining room in the original school room is light and airy thanks to its high ceilings, which are vaulted with exposed timber beams.
Other highlights include the kitchen, which is fitted with a good range of oak units, a ceramic sink and Aga Rangemaster cooker, and the conservatory which has patio doors leading into the courtyard garden.
There is also an office, shower room and three bedrooms, which include the large ground-floor master, with en suite. The third bedroom is located on the first floor.
Over the years, work has been completed to help modernise the home. In recent years, it has been re-thatched and re-wired, with a new heating system installed.
An adjoining garage, which is accessed by the neighbouring property's courtyard, offers parking for one vehicle and further on-road parking is also available in the village.
To the rear of the property there is an enclosed courtyard garden.
Contact Pymm & Co for more information.
Church Hill, Saxlingham Nethergate
Guide price: £375,000
Pymm & Co, 01603 950021, www.pymmand.co.uk