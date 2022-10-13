News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
‘Fixer-upper’ for sale at former girl’s school for £290k 

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:57 PM October 13, 2022
Exterior of Old School Court, a former girl's school in the centre of King's Lynn, Norfolk, where a 2-bed flat is for sale

A two-bedroom apartment at Old School Court, off King Street in King's Lynn, has come up for sale - Credit: Sowerbys

A two-bedroom apartment has come up for sale in a former school building in King’s Lynn – and it offers huge potential for new owners with just a bit of TLC. 

The property at Old School Court, situated off the historic King Street, is for sale with Sowerbys at a guide price of £290,000 and is one of just 29 residences converted out of the former school buildings. 

The site was previously home to King’s Lynn High School for Girls from 1902 until 1979, although original portions of the building pre-date this, stretching as far back as the 17th century. As a result, the building is Grade II listed and it’s widely considered a local landmark.

Close up of pale mint green fireplace and surround at a 2-bed apartment for sale off King Street, King's Lynn

The property could do with some updating but does offer some lovely period details and generous proportions - Credit: Sowerbys

According to Sowerbys, it is understood that number 22 was once part of the geography department before the school building was converted into apartments in the 1980s.  

The apartment is generous in size and habitable, although the décor is a little tired and could do with modernising. 

It has two double bedrooms, each with built-in wardrobes, as well as an impressive open-plan living and dining room which is flooded with natural light thanks to three good-sized windows. 

Large carpeted living room with three huge windows in a 2-bed flat for sale in King's Lynn, Norfolk, for £290,000

The apartment is spacious and airy but it could be modernised - Credit: Sowerbys

Both bedrooms and the living space are brilliantly positioned, facing the communal lawned garden which has river views beyond. 

Elsewhere there is a large bathroom with a shower over the bath and an unusually wide entrance hall, which offers lots of storage space, and the kitchen is well-fitted. 

1970s style kitchen in a 2-bed flat for sale at Old School Court, King's Lynn, for £290,000

The kitchen is a good size but could do with updating - Credit: Sowerbys

The outside space also has a communal summer house, which is set right on King’s Lynn’s waterfront, and there is also a designated parking space within the building’s gated car park. 

Sowerbys says the property could be either a personal residence or investment venture and describe it as a “superb and rare opportunity” for the right buyer. 

For more information, contact Sowerbys. 

PROPERTY FACTS 
King Street, King’s Lynn 
Guide price: £290,000 
Sowerbys, 01553 766741 
www.sowerbys.com 

King's Lynn News
Norfolk

