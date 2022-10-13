‘Fixer-upper’ for sale at former girl’s school for £290k
- Credit: Sowerbys
A two-bedroom apartment has come up for sale in a former school building in King’s Lynn – and it offers huge potential for new owners with just a bit of TLC.
The property at Old School Court, situated off the historic King Street, is for sale with Sowerbys at a guide price of £290,000 and is one of just 29 residences converted out of the former school buildings.
The site was previously home to King’s Lynn High School for Girls from 1902 until 1979, although original portions of the building pre-date this, stretching as far back as the 17th century. As a result, the building is Grade II listed and it’s widely considered a local landmark.
According to Sowerbys, it is understood that number 22 was once part of the geography department before the school building was converted into apartments in the 1980s.
The apartment is generous in size and habitable, although the décor is a little tired and could do with modernising.
It has two double bedrooms, each with built-in wardrobes, as well as an impressive open-plan living and dining room which is flooded with natural light thanks to three good-sized windows.
Both bedrooms and the living space are brilliantly positioned, facing the communal lawned garden which has river views beyond.
Elsewhere there is a large bathroom with a shower over the bath and an unusually wide entrance hall, which offers lots of storage space, and the kitchen is well-fitted.
The outside space also has a communal summer house, which is set right on King’s Lynn’s waterfront, and there is also a designated parking space within the building’s gated car park.
Sowerbys says the property could be either a personal residence or investment venture and describe it as a “superb and rare opportunity” for the right buyer.
For more information, contact Sowerbys.
PROPERTY FACTS
King Street, King’s Lynn
Guide price: £290,000
Sowerbys, 01553 766741
www.sowerbys.com
