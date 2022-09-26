Second homeowner transforms 'tired' old chapel into unique holiday home

A second homeowner who has always dreamt of owning her own Norfolk property has transformed a 'tired' old chapel into a unique holiday home - and now she's renting it out to others.

Sarah Greaves has the eye for property. She left her job as a conveyancer in 2017 to concentrate on her passion for property development, fitting it around her busy schedule as a mum of two boys.



Although based in Leicestershire, she says she’s always had a soft spot for Norfolk: “It’s under two hours from where we live and is my favourite British coast. We have spent many holidays exploring the county since my boys were little and every time we come we find something new that we haven’t seen before.”



The family had wanted to have a house in Norfolk for a long time, she says, viewing around 30 properties in the county over the past five years – but none of them had been right. So when Sarah saw The Old Methodist Chapel come up for sale in Heacham last summer, she booked a viewing the next day.

The open-plan living space has a mezzanine above it and a beautiful vaulted ceiling - Credit: Sowerbys Holiday Cottages

The chapel had already been converted for residential use and had, she thinks, been previously used as a holiday let – but it had certainly seen better days. “It was very tired and hadn’t had any money spent on it for quite some time, neither inside nor outside, which was a shame as it is such a beautiful building that deserved some TLC. But as soon as we walked in, we knew it was the one for us.”



Sarah believes that the actual building was constructed in the late 1890s before being converted into residential space in 2004. It had been used not only as a place of worship but also as a Sunday school, which was quite common as congregation numbers dwindled.

More unusual, however, was that at some point between being a place of worship and a residence, it’s also believed to have been used as a furniture shop.



After snapping it up, Sarah’s initial plan was to take out the existing kitchen and upgrade the bathrooms. “But of course once you start work on an old building like this, everything you touch opens a can of worms,” she says.

The living space is ideal for big groups or families - Credit: Sowerbys Holiday Cottages

“Taking the tiles up in the kitchen from the floor exposed rotten timbers that needed replacing, and removing the kitchen exposed large damp issues on the external walls behind.”



Sarah has a varied background in property development, from modern new builds to converting dilapidated barns into new homes, so was unfazed by the work. She’d forged a good relationship with a family-run building company in her home county of Leicestershire called Phoenix Construction, and enlisted them to help her transform the chapel, with work starting towards the end of last year.



“The challenge with a property like this is to get the right mix of retaining its character and preserving its historic fabric, whilst making it a comfortable and functioning home that people will enjoy holidaying in,” Sarah says - and luckily the team at Phoenix Construction shared her vision.



“We have tried to be sympathetic to the chapel’s character in the refurbishment, including having tongue-and-groove doors made out of oak to replicate the original chapel doors in the main building.

The kitchen is modern and well-fitted - Credit: Sowerbys Holiday Cottages

“While the kitchen is new and modern, it sits alongside a rustic solid oak table, and I was lucky enough to be able to buy some of the original chapel pews from the previous owner, which look fantastic now they have been treated and stained to give them a new lease of life.”



Sarah admits that the problem with many chapels is that they don’t have gardens, but at The Old Methodist Chapel, this wasn’t a concern. “We were really lucky with this to have quite a good-sized courtyard garden,” she says – although it, too, needed work. “It was very overgrown and I decided to make it as simple and clean as possible by creating a lovely courtyard garden with sofas, a dining table and a charcoal barbecue.”



Today, the chapel still features its original stained glass windows, as well as its huge vaulted ceiling in the sitting room.



The newly renovated kitchen is sociable and ideal for gatherings and the whole chapel sleeps eight, priced at £1,100 to £2,500 per week.

The chapel has been renovated from top to bottom and is light and airy with lots of sociable space - Credit: Sowerbys Holiday Cottages

There are two spacious super king – or twin – bedrooms and a bathroom on the ground floor and two further king-size bedrooms upstairs, which is accessed by a statement spiral staircase in the centre. “I think my favourite part of the chapel is sitting in the lounge on the mezzanine in a morning with a cup of tea, watching the sunlight come through.”



While Sarah and her family use the property as their own holiday home during the school holidays, they’ve also started letting it out to others through Sowerbys Holiday Cottages. “I think it’s nice to be able to share it with other people and have it used, which is really what it’s for,” she says, and it’s even kitted out with an Xbox, games table and lending library, to help guests make the best of their time.



“I think that’s where your problems come with some holiday lets which are just second homes which are let out. I think having them sat empty for months probably causes as much of a headache for people in the village.”

The kitchen is modern and well-fitted - Credit: Sowerbys Holiday Cottages

Sarah admits that living two hours away could cause potential difficulties in managing a tenancy, which is why she’s chosen to use a local agency. “They deal with everything from organising the diary, creating my guest book to organising repairs when needed,” she says. “I know a lot of people go it alone but living two hours away makes the whole letting experience easier and the feedback we have had has been wonderful.



“Everyone so far ‘gets’ what the chapel is about and appreciates the unique holiday experience it offers – and guests with children have said how well the games table and Xbox have gone down! A few have also mentioned how lovely the stained glass windows are in a morning.”



However, Sarah says they’re also mindful of the cost of living and its impact on bookings. “The thing we’ve really got to weigh up is whether we’re going to actually rent it out over the winter, the harshest winter months, just because of the gas prices,” she says, as she’s concerned that their first six months of letting, although successful, could be lost with just a few bookings – particularly if people leave the heating on all day or an open window.

One of the upstairs bedrooms at The Old Methodist Chapel in Heacham, Norfolk, which sleeps eight guests - Credit: Sowerbys Holiday Cottages

“I think we just need to see how October pans out. Obviously we would prefer to rent it out over the winter, but it’s difficult and it’s something everybody is considering.” She will, of course, honour existing bookings – including those for Christmas.



Overall she says her experience of becoming a second home owner, and subsequently a holiday home owner, has been positive. “I would definitely recommend holiday home ownership, but make sure you do your research. “Location is very important, as is creating your own USP for your holiday let to stand out from the many available properties that are already out there.”



Eventually, though, The Old Methodist Chapel might become something more permanent for Sarah. “I would like to retire here one day,” she laughs. “Maybe one day in the distant future when my boys have grown up and moved out. I love Norfolk in the autumn and winter.”

The living space is light and airy with huge vaulted ceilings and a woodburner - Credit: Sowerbys Holiday Cottages

For more information, visit sowerbysholidaycottages.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.