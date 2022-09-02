'Rare' Norfolk beach hut goes on the market for £195,000

A beach hut kitted out with its own electricity and water supply has come up for sale in Old Hunstanton for £195,000 - Credit: Cruso & Wilkin

A beach hut with its own electricity and water supply has come up for sale in Old Hunstanton for an incredible £195,000.

There's no denying that beach huts have become prime property over the past few years, and even moreso now that more families are choosing to staycation.



But there are beach huts and there are beach huts and ones as luxurious as this - complete with a working hob, shower and connected to mains water - are hard to find.



In fact, owner Jon Di-Bella is convinced it’s one of the “rarest” beach huts around, not just in Old Hunstanton but also elsewhere in the country, because it offers “basically all the services you would have in a normal house”.

The kitchen area and dining space in the beach hut - Credit: Jon Di-Bella

The luxury you get at this beach hut is reflected in the price. It’s for sale with Cruso & Wilkin for £195,000 but is viewed as an investment and ideal for families. Other huts along the same stretch of coast are listed for sale for just a fraction of the price, around £40,000-£50,000, but don't come with the same mod-cons or finish.



Mr Di-Bella says his beach hut had been owned by the same person for over 50 years before he and his family bought it a few years ago.



“It needed a lot of updating,” he explains. “We went for a beach vibe, making full use of the wonderful veranda that looks out over the dunes to the sea. It’s in an amazing spot yards from the old beach café. Even in the winter it is amazing.”

Owner Jon Di-Bella says they went for a "beach vibe" when renovating the space - Credit: Jon Di-Bella

The hut is set back in an elevated and secluded position on top of the dunes and is spacious inside. It extends to around 16 metres, internally, while the veranda almost doubles it in size.

The main area has been tastefully modernised and includes wooden flooring, an electric heater and lots of storage, and the kitchen area is fully functional and comes complete with a sink and hob.



In addition, the hut provides a shower room with a loo, hand wash basin and enclosed electric shower.



“We love it to bits and when we bought it we planned to keep it for life and pass it on to the kids,” says Mr Di-Bella. “Lots of beach huts follow this route and that’s why the best ones never come up for sale. But we made the tough decision to sell to see a bit more of the world, so why not give another family the chance to enjoy this very special place?”

The large veranda overlooking the dunes at Old Hunstanton almost doubles the space - Credit: Jon Di-Bella

Mr Di-Bella says the stretch of beach that the hut sits on is a great place for families and dog walkers, who make the most of the huge expanse of sand at low tide and the shallow waters. “It’s truly a place that makes you feel like you are on holiday.”



Contact Cruso & Wilkin on 01485 535600 for more details.

