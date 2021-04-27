News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former bowls club and five-bed period home for sale for £1.25m

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 4:00 PM April 27, 2021   
Aerial photograph of several farm buildings joined together and industrial agricultural buildings in the background

The Old Hall includes the sale of an extensive range of outbuildings, including a former leisure centre with function room and an outdoor bowls green - Credit: Strutt & Parker

A five-bedroom house, along with outbuildings that include a former Norfolk bowls club, has come up for sale for £1.25m.

The property in Ashill comprises the main house, which is a large five-bedroom period property, as well as a two-bedroom annexe, two-bedroom cottage and a range of outbuildings.

Included within these is a former bowls club complete with both indoor and outdoor greens and a large function room. “This is a fantastic building which could be used for a multitude of purposes, and would be of interest to any car enthusiasts needing good-quality heated storage, or possibly an indoor equestrian riding school,” say selling agents Strutt & Parker.

Photograph showing a pastel yellow farmhouse style property with courtyard garden featuring well-maintained lawns

The main residence, known as The Old Hall, offers five bedrooms and access to a self-contained annexe - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Photograph showing the side of a pastel coloured period property with a winding path cutting through large lawns

The Old Hall, and its impressive range of outbuildings, is for sale at a guide price of £1.25m - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Photograph of a large period property sat back from a large grassy paddock with a turning area out the front

The Old Hall sits in over six acres with parkland style grounds which could be ideal for grazing animals - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Photograph of a two-bed brick cottage with shrubs and green lawn under a spring blue sky

A two-bedroom cottage has been created in the former snooker hall and offers potential as a long-term let - Credit: Strutt & Parker

The current owners have lived at the property for 34 years and ran the business, known as Old Hall Leisure Centre for 33 years. But when Covid came along last year, they decided to retire.

The main residential property sits centrally in the grounds, which extend to over six acres. The ground floor features two large reception rooms, accessed off a central entrance hall, and a kitchen, utility room and guest WC at the rear. There are five bedrooms, a bathroom and a large shower room upstairs.

The first floor links to a two-bedroom annexe, which has its own reception room, kitchen and bathroom and is adjacent to the leisure centre's former members’ bar. It also enjoys private access and would be an ideal home for elderly relatives who also enjoy their independence.

Photograph showing the inside of a large indoor bowls green with industrial lighting and metal joists in the ceiling

Sale of the property also includes an indoor bowls green - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Photograph showing inside a large function room which is partly carpeted with neutrally decorated walls and a dancefloor

The former squash courts have been converted into a large function room - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Photograph showing a large outdoor bowling green with brick fence marking the boundary in the distance

The property includes a former outdoor bowls green - Credit: Strutt & Parker

Photograph of a function room/bar with spot lighting, panelled bar and sage green-coloured carpet

The Old Hall contains a number of impressive outbuildings including the club's former bar and several entertaining spaces - Credit: Strutt & Parker

There is a courtyard garden at the rear of the home, providing access to the wide range of outbuildings, including the garages and a separate, single-storey cottage. This is found in the property's former snooker hall and offers a great letting opportunity. It has a reception room, two bedrooms, a bathroom and 
a kitchen.

The former bowls and leisure club can be found towards the north of the property and includes a large steel-framed building housing a 9,472 sq ft indoor bowls green with a club bar. There are also changing rooms, toilet facilities and an office, plus a large entertainment hall converted from the former squash courts.

For more information, contact Strutt & Parker on 01603 950079.

PROPERTY FACTS
Cressingham Road, Ashill
Guide price: £1,250,000
Strutt & Parker, 01603 950079, www.struttandparker.com

