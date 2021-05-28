Family home with loft converted into cinema room for sale for £550k
- Credit: Russen & Hill
Film buffs will no doubt be interested in this five-bedroom family home for sale in Old Costessey, where the loft has been converted into a private cinema room complete with black-out blinds.
The property has just come on to the market with Russen & Hill and is priced at £550,000, offering flexible yet modern living accommodation as well as large mature gardens and a good-sized garage.
There is an entrance hall, lounge, dining room and cloakroom on the ground floor, as well as a contemporary kitchen fitted with a range of wall and base units, stylish walnut work surfaces and integrated appliances which include a Bosch electric double oven with a Neff S ring gas hob. There is also an integrated microwave and space for fridge/freezer, dishwasher and wine cooler, plus a separate utility.
The master bedroom with en suite shower room is located on the first floor, along with four other bedrooms and a family bathroom. There is also a further room which could be used as a playroom or study.
On the second floor there is an additional bedroom and a cinema room which is fitted with maple flooring, four double-glazed Velux windows and black-out blinds. This could also be converted into a sixth bedroom if required.
You may also want to watch:
Outside, the property has access to a double garage, which is fully powered. A brick weave driveway at the front of the home provides ample off-road parking for up to three vehicles.
A large enclosed garden with a sheltered patio and BBQ area, as well as a raised decking, pergola and workshop can all be found at the rear. There is also a shed, greenhouse, firepit and log store.
Most Read
- 1 Residents baffled as road name changes gender
- 2 Landlords leaving pub after months of noise complaints
- 3 'Operation London Bridge' - town begins preparations for Queen's death
- 4 Langleys toy shop in Royal Arcade to relocate
- 5 Dashcam: £50,000 Tesla crushed by concrete blocks falling from lorry
- 6 CCTV image released after indecent exposure in Morrisons
- 7 Floating restaurant for sale at auction for £10,000-£20,000
- 8 Teen charged with murdering his gran and attempted murder of his dad
- 9 Play centre boss who appeared on ITV show loses court battle with landlord
- 10 Norwich Spire hospital set to be taken over
Contact Russen & Hill for further details.
PROPERTY FACTS
Breydon Drive, Old Costessey
Price: £550,000
Russen & Hill, 01603 744359, www.russenandhill.co.uk