Family home with loft converted into cinema room for sale for £550k

Published: 6:00 AM May 28, 2021

A five-bedroom home with a cinema room has come up for sale in Old Costessey - Credit: Russen & Hill

Film buffs will no doubt be interested in this five-bedroom family home for sale in Old Costessey, where the loft has been converted into a private cinema room complete with black-out blinds.

The property has just come on to the market with Russen & Hill and is priced at £550,000, offering flexible yet modern living accommodation as well as large mature gardens and a good-sized garage.

There is an entrance hall, lounge, dining room and cloakroom on the ground floor, as well as a contemporary kitchen fitted with a range of wall and base units, stylish walnut work surfaces and integrated appliances which include a Bosch electric double oven with a Neff S ring gas hob. There is also an integrated microwave and space for fridge/freezer, dishwasher and wine cooler, plus a separate utility.

The lounge is of a good size and has been beautifully decorated - Credit: Russen & Hill

The kitchen is modern with a good range of base and wall units and walnut effect worktops - Credit: Russen & Hill

The loft has been converted into a music studio/cinema room, with black out blinds - Credit: Russen & Hill

There are five bedrooms at the property, with the option to convert the cinema/music room into a sixth - Credit: Russen & Hill

The master bedroom with en suite shower room is located on the first floor, along with four other bedrooms and a family bathroom. There is also a further room which could be used as a playroom or study.

On the second floor there is an additional bedroom and a cinema room which is fitted with maple flooring, four double-glazed Velux windows and black-out blinds. This could also be converted into a sixth bedroom if required.

The brick weave driveway offers parking for up to three cars - Credit: Russen & Hill

The property offers accommodation arranged over three storeys, with a large lawn out the back - Credit: Russen & Hill

Outside there is a covered patio and BBQ area - Credit: Russen & Hill

The garden is fully enclosed with lawns and plenty of seating areas - Credit: Russen & Hill

Outside, the property has access to a double garage, which is fully powered. A brick weave driveway at the front of the home provides ample off-road parking for up to three vehicles.

A large enclosed garden with a sheltered patio and BBQ area, as well as a raised decking, pergola and workshop can all be found at the rear. There is also a shed, greenhouse, firepit and log store.

Contact Russen & Hill for further details.

PROPERTY FACTS

Breydon Drive, Old Costessey

Price: £550,000

Russen & Hill, 01603 744359, www.russenandhill.co.uk



