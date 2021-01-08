Gallery
'Wow factor' home overlooking historic Roman Fort is for sale for £875,000
- Credit: Minors & Brady
A designer home occupying 4.8 acres and offering views over Burgh Castle's historic Roman Fort has come up for sale at a guide price of £875,000.
Sellings agents Minors & Brady describe the 'wow factor' home as an "interior designer's dream", offering plenty of space for entertaining and a stunning spiral staircase connecting the main floors.
The property is perfect for nature lovers and history buffs, too, as it offers stunning views over the neighbouring countryside and Burgh Castle Roman Fort, which was built in the late 3rd century AD and is widely regarded as one of the best-preserved Roman monuments in the country.
In addition to the main house, the property includes an attached two-bedroom annexe, which features a sitting room, kitchen and bathroom. The owners have previously rented this out to private tenants on a shorthold tenancy.
The main house features a sitting room, cloakroom and utility room plus a bespoke open-plan kitchen/diner, all of which are on the ground floor.
Its four bedrooms are all well-proportioned doubles and the master bedroom also benefits from an en suite with spa bath and a separate dressing room.
The remaining bedrooms are served by a good-sized, state-of-the-art family bathroom, which features an electronic control pad to provide easy access to the steam functions, audio system and lighting.
The property also comes with two further outbuildings, which could be further converted or reconfigured for equestrian use, and a vacuum system which provides the home with cleaner air.
Contact Minors & Brady for more information.
PROPERTY FACTS
Mill Road, Burgh Castle
Guide price: £875,000
Minors & Brady, 01493 493244
www.minorsandbrady.co.uk