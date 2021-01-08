'Wow factor' home overlooking historic Roman Fort is for sale for £875,000

Gallery

Published: 4:56 PM January 8, 2021

This luxury property at Mill Road, Burgh Castle is on the market at a guide price of £875,000. - Credit: Minors & Brady

A designer home occupying 4.8 acres and offering views over Burgh Castle's historic Roman Fort has come up for sale at a guide price of £875,000.

Sellings agents Minors & Brady describe the 'wow factor' home as an "interior designer's dream", offering plenty of space for entertaining and a stunning spiral staircase connecting the main floors.

The spiral staircase is a real focal point to the property's contemporary open-plan living area. - Credit: Minors & Brady

The property is perfect for nature lovers and history buffs, too, as it offers stunning views over the neighbouring countryside and Burgh Castle Roman Fort, which was built in the late 3rd century AD and is widely regarded as one of the best-preserved Roman monuments in the country.

Oakview sits in approximately 4.8 acres and comes with a two-bedroom annexe. - Credit: Minors & Brady

In addition to the main house, the property includes an attached two-bedroom annexe, which features a sitting room, kitchen and bathroom. The owners have previously rented this out to private tenants on a shorthold tenancy.



The main house features a sitting room, cloakroom and utility room plus a bespoke open-plan kitchen/diner, all of which are on the ground floor.

The property offers plenty of sociable living accommodation - perfect for big busy families or those who, in more normal circumstances, like to entertain. - Credit: Minors & Brady

Its four bedrooms are all well-proportioned doubles and the master bedroom also benefits from an en suite with spa bath and a separate dressing room.



The remaining bedrooms are served by a good-sized, state-of-the-art family bathroom, which features an electronic control pad to provide easy access to the steam functions, audio system and lighting.

A luxurious bathroom at the property, which includes two sink basins and a luxurious corner bath plus a separate shower cubicle. - Credit: Minors & Brady





The property also comes with two further outbuildings, which could be further converted or reconfigured for equestrian use, and a vacuum system which provides the home with cleaner air.

Contact Minors & Brady for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

Mill Road, Burgh Castle

Guide price: £875,000

Minors & Brady, 01493 493244

www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

Oakview sits in approximately 4.8 acres with two outbuildings which could be further converted. - Credit: Minors & Brady



