Eco-friendly barn overlooking water meadows goes up for sale for £795,000
- Credit: Savills
An impressive eco-friendly barn conversion with a self-contained wing has come up for sale in Burgh near Aylsham.
Oak Tree Barn, which is listed at a guide price of £795,000, is described by agents Savills as an "imaginative" home, and part of a small collection of barns surrounded by countryside. Perhaps unexpectedly, it also occupies a unique location overlooking some of the county's unspoilt water meadows.
The property was converted by the current owners and offers the spacious living accommodation you'd expect in a property of this scale, which offers over 6,260 sq ft of living space and includes a double height vaulted entrance and a large dining hall with impressive fireplace.
Other highlights include the sitting room, which features a double-sided woodburner, and a large country-style kitchen/breakfast room with Butler sink and bespoke fitted units.
The property has been designed with 'green' credentials in mind and, as a result, includes a bio-mass heating system and solar panels.
There is also a utility area on the ground floor, as well as an en suite bedroom and a good-sized orangery that overlooks the gardens and meadow beyond.
Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with en suite bathroom and two further double bedrooms, which all lead off a beautiful and spacious galleried landing.
There is also a family bathroom and a reading area.
To the south of the main barn there is a large, self-contained wing, which offers a number of flexible options for new owners. It's currently used as additional family accommodation and includes a double bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, sitting room and a large, south-facing conservatory.
Outside, Oak Tree Barn is approached by a long driveway, which it shares with neighbouring properties before leading to a private entrance and a gravelled parking area stretching as far as the self-contained wing.
The plot itself extends to just over half an acre and includes mature gardens, mainly laid to lawn, and a more formal area to the south-east, featuring flower beds and a paved terrace and enjoying gorgeous views of the water meadows to the south. A number of specimen trees mark the boundary.
Also included in the sale is a games room, double garage, store rooms and a large workshop.
PROPERTY FACTS
Wood Lane, Burgh
Guide price: £795,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com