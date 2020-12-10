Gallery

Published: 11:30 AM December 10, 2020 Updated: 11:49 AM December 10, 2020

Oak Farm Barn in Burgh near Aylsham is on the market at a guide price of £795,000 - Credit: Savills

An impressive eco-friendly barn conversion with a self-contained wing has come up for sale in Burgh near Aylsham.

Oak Tree Barn, which is listed at a guide price of £795,000, is described by agents Savills as an "imaginative" home, and part of a small collection of barns surrounded by countryside. Perhaps unexpectedly, it also occupies a unique location overlooking some of the county's unspoilt water meadows.

Oak Tree Barn is nestled in the countryside and part of a small development - Credit: Savills

The property was converted by the current owners and offers the spacious living accommodation you'd expect in a property of this scale, which offers over 6,260 sq ft of living space and includes a double height vaulted entrance and a large dining hall with impressive fireplace.

Inside the dining hall at Oak Tree Barn, with its impressive double height ceilings - Credit: Savills

Other highlights include the sitting room, which features a double-sided woodburner, and a large country-style kitchen/breakfast room with Butler sink and bespoke fitted units.

The property has been designed with 'green' credentials in mind and, as a result, includes a bio-mass heating system and solar panels.

The impressive country-style kitchen/breakfast room at Oak Farm Barn - Credit: Savills

There is also a utility area on the ground floor, as well as an en suite bedroom and a good-sized orangery that overlooks the gardens and meadow beyond.

Upstairs you will find the master bedroom with en suite bathroom and two further double bedrooms, which all lead off a beautiful and spacious galleried landing.

A view from the large galleried landing, overlooking the impressive dining hall - Credit: Savills

There is also a family bathroom and a reading area.

To the south of the main barn there is a large, self-contained wing, which offers a number of flexible options for new owners. It's currently used as additional family accommodation and includes a double bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, sitting room and a large, south-facing conservatory.

A view of the lovely, light-filled orangery at Oak Farm Barn in Burgh near Aylsham - Credit: Savills

Outside, Oak Tree Barn is approached by a long driveway, which it shares with neighbouring properties before leading to a private entrance and a gravelled parking area stretching as far as the self-contained wing.

The plot itself extends to just over half an acre and includes mature gardens, mainly laid to lawn, and a more formal area to the south-east, featuring flower beds and a paved terrace and enjoying gorgeous views of the water meadows to the south. A number of specimen trees mark the boundary.

Oak Tree Barn enjoys lovely rural views - Credit: Savills

Also included in the sale is a games room, double garage, store rooms and a large workshop.

PROPERTY FACTS

Wood Lane, Burgh

Guide price: £795,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com