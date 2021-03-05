What a view: Unique apartment in former Norwich school is for sale

Gallery

Published: 6:45 AM March 5, 2021

The property features a breathtaking reception space with a mezzanine floor above it and particularly high ceilings - Credit: Brown & Co

A three-bedroom duplex apartment in Norwich, which is nestled on the second and third floors of a former schoolhouse on Oak Street, has come up for sale.



Listed for £495,000 with Brown & Co, the apartment is part of Scholars Court, a secure gated environment that includes an allocated parking space and communal access to a pretty courtyard garden.

Scholars Court, Oak Street, used to be a school house - Credit: Brown & Co

The current owners have lived at the property since 2018 and have carried out extensive renovations, including the installation of a new kitchen, shower room and en suite bathroom on the third floor.

The current owners have undertaken a number of improvements at the property, including installing a new kitchen - Credit: Brown & Co

They have also fitted new blinds, carpets, shelving and replacements to both the front and balcony doors.

The property is for sale at a guide price of £495,000 - Credit: Brown & Co

The living/dining room is a genuine highlight of the property, as it features a gorgeous, partly-vaulted ceiling, giving it a great sense of space. There’s also a cosy open fireplace and a set of doors that lead out on to a balcony.

The property is listed at a guide of £495,000 - Credit: Brown & Co

The third bedroom is currently used as a sitting room/study but it could be easily restored to its former use and is conveniently located opposite a shower room on the other side of the hall.

One of three bedrooms at the property on Oak Street in Norwich - Credit: Brown & Co

You may also want to watch:

On the third floor there are two further double bedrooms. This includes the master, which features an en suite bathroom, and a mezzanine dressing area overlooking the living room.

One of three bedrooms at this property in Norwich, which is for sale at a guide price of £495,000 - Credit: Brown & Co

The property benefits from modern fixtures and fittings while still retaining a great deal of character. The recently fitted kitchen is fully equipped with a dishwasher, condenser washer dryer, fridge/freezer and double oven, and the property also has gas central heating and a security entry system.

The open-plan living area also features plenty of dining space - Credit: Brown & Co

Outside there is a communal courtyard garden, which is shared with the rest of the development but still kept private from the rest of the street. There is also a cellar, which provides further storage.

The apartment also includes access to a communal courtyard garden and is screened from the road - Credit: Brown & Co

For more information contact Brown & Co on 01603 629871.



PROPERTY FACTS

Oak Street, Norwich

Guide price: £495,000

Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com