What a view: Unique apartment in former Norwich school is for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 6:45 AM March 5, 2021   
Photograph taken from a mezzanine overlooking a large light and airy reception space with a gallery wall and bright multicoloured rug

The property features a breathtaking reception space with a mezzanine floor above it and particularly high ceilings - Credit: Brown & Co

A three-bedroom duplex apartment in Norwich, which is nestled on the second and third floors of a former schoolhouse on Oak Street, has come up for sale.

Listed for £495,000 with Brown & Co, the apartment is part of Scholars Court, a secure gated environment that includes an allocated parking space and communal access to a pretty courtyard garden.

Photograph of the outside of a former school house with ornate arched windows and allocated parking spaces off of a main city centre road

Scholars Court, Oak Street, used to be a school house - Credit: Brown & Co

The current owners have lived at the property since 2018 and have carried out extensive renovations, including the installation of a new kitchen, shower room and en suite bathroom on the third floor. 

Modern kitchen with sleek contemporary units, lino floor and a double sink

The current owners have undertaken a number of improvements at the property, including installing a new kitchen - Credit: Brown & Co

They have also fitted new blinds, carpets, shelving and replacements to both the front and balcony doors.

Photograph showing the inside of an apartment with a large mezzanine floor above the living space featuring two brightly coloured sofas

The property is for sale at a guide price of £495,000 - Credit: Brown & Co

The living/dining room is a genuine highlight of the property, as it features a gorgeous, partly-vaulted ceiling, giving it a great sense of space. There’s also a cosy open fireplace and a set of doors that lead out on to a balcony.

Photograph showing the inside of a study with plush orange sofas, abstract print rug on a herringbone wooden floor and a wall lined with bookshelves

The property is listed at a guide of £495,000 - Credit: Brown & Co

The third bedroom is currently used as a sitting room/study but it could be easily restored to its former use and is conveniently located opposite a shower room on the other side of the hall.

Photograph of a large double bedroom with double doors opening out on to a mezzanine landing

One of three bedrooms at the property on Oak Street in Norwich - Credit: Brown & Co

You may also want to watch:

On the third floor there are two further double bedrooms. This includes the master, which features an en suite bathroom, and a mezzanine dressing area overlooking the living room.

Photograph showing the inside of a double bedroom with distinctive timber beams on the ceiling and walls and a set of doors with curtains over the front of them

One of three bedrooms at this property in Norwich, which is for sale at a guide price of £495,000 - Credit: Brown & Co

The property benefits from modern fixtures and fittings while still retaining a great deal of character. The recently fitted kitchen is fully equipped with a dishwasher, condenser washer dryer, fridge/freezer and double oven, and the property also has gas central heating and a security entry system.

Photograph showing a large dining table in an open plan living room with a door to the right leading into a kitchen

The open-plan living area also features plenty of dining space - Credit: Brown & Co

Outside there is a communal courtyard garden, which is shared with the rest of the development but still kept private from the rest of the street. There is also a cellar, which provides further storage.

Photograph showing the exterior of a brick built building with a patio and hedge

The apartment also includes access to a communal courtyard garden and is screened from the road - Credit: Brown & Co

For more information contact Brown & Co on 01603 629871.

PROPERTY FACTS
Oak Street, Norwich
Guide price: £495,000
Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

