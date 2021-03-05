Gallery
What a view: Unique apartment in former Norwich school is for sale
- Credit: Brown & Co
A three-bedroom duplex apartment in Norwich, which is nestled on the second and third floors of a former schoolhouse on Oak Street, has come up for sale.
Listed for £495,000 with Brown & Co, the apartment is part of Scholars Court, a secure gated environment that includes an allocated parking space and communal access to a pretty courtyard garden.
The current owners have lived at the property since 2018 and have carried out extensive renovations, including the installation of a new kitchen, shower room and en suite bathroom on the third floor.
They have also fitted new blinds, carpets, shelving and replacements to both the front and balcony doors.
The living/dining room is a genuine highlight of the property, as it features a gorgeous, partly-vaulted ceiling, giving it a great sense of space. There’s also a cosy open fireplace and a set of doors that lead out on to a balcony.
The third bedroom is currently used as a sitting room/study but it could be easily restored to its former use and is conveniently located opposite a shower room on the other side of the hall.
You may also want to watch:
On the third floor there are two further double bedrooms. This includes the master, which features an en suite bathroom, and a mezzanine dressing area overlooking the living room.
The property benefits from modern fixtures and fittings while still retaining a great deal of character. The recently fitted kitchen is fully equipped with a dishwasher, condenser washer dryer, fridge/freezer and double oven, and the property also has gas central heating and a security entry system.
Most Read
- 1 Work on McDonalds and Starbucks site 'breaks rules', councillors claim
- 2 Date given for opening of new McDonald's
- 3 'Foolish' - Landowner could face prosecution after drilling into trees
- 4 First look inside Norfolk garden centre after £1.25m refurbishment
- 5 People urged to get Covid test twice a week
- 6 'Vindictive' man torched couple's new home - after failing to buy it
- 7 Teenager who died in motorcycle crash named
- 8 Holiday village that's an 'amazing opportunity' for sale for £1million
- 9 Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape
- 10 Teen who torched toilets not allowed to be drunk anywhere in Norfolk
Outside there is a communal courtyard garden, which is shared with the rest of the development but still kept private from the rest of the street. There is also a cellar, which provides further storage.
For more information contact Brown & Co on 01603 629871.
PROPERTY FACTS
Oak Street, Norwich
Guide price: £495,000
Brown & Co, 01603 629871, www.brown-co.com