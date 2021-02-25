Listed farmhouse dating back to the 1600s is for sale

Published: 1:30 PM February 25, 2021

A Norfolk farmhouse that dates back to the 1600s and boasts impressive timber detailing has come up for sale in Tibenham, in the south of the county.

Oak House has a guide price of £950,000 with Minors & Brady and is Grade II listed, set in a plot of around 0.6 acres and surrounded by picturesque field views.

Designed in an L-shape, the property is arranged over three floors and offers five good-sized double bedrooms, four bathrooms and large yet versatile reception spaces.

The property has been carefully updated over the years but still retains much of the country charm you would expect to find in a home of this scale.

Highlights include the large vaulted ceilings on the ground floor as well as the drawing room and sitting room, which both feature mezzanine floors, beautiful inglenook fireplaces and original beams.

Planning permission has previously been granted for the converted barn/drawing room to be turned into an annex, which may offer an attractive prospect for a buyer with a particularly large family.

The large farmhouse-style kitchen features tiled flooring and a large inglenook fireplace. It is also fitted with Shaker-style units as well as an integrated wall-mounted double oven, induction hob, dishwasher and space for a fridge/freezer.

Outside, Oak House has a large shingle driveway, offering ample space for several vehicles, and a double garage.

The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn, with a garden shed and greenhouse towards the back and leafy trees which create a woodland feel. Although private, the garden also enjoys rolling field views over neighbouring farmland.

