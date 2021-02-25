News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Listed farmhouse dating back to the 1600s is for sale

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 1:30 PM February 25, 2021   
Photograph showing the exterior of a large white farmhouse with tiled roof, adjoining a matching barn with a glass porch at the front and a wide shingle driveway at the front

Oak House, Tibenham, south Norfolk, is for sale for £950,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

A Norfolk farmhouse that dates back to the 1600s and boasts impressive timber detailing has come up for sale in Tibenham, in the south of the county.

Oak House has a guide price of £950,000 with Minors & Brady and is Grade II listed, set in a plot of around 0.6 acres and surrounded by picturesque field views.

Aerial photograph showing a large white farmhouse with a tiled roof and attached barn surrounded by a large lawned garden and rolling fields

Oak House, Tibenham, which is on the market for £950,000 - Credit: Minors & Brady

Designed in an L-shape, the property is arranged over three floors and offers five good-sized double bedrooms, four bathrooms and large yet versatile reception spaces. 

The property has been carefully updated over the years but still retains much of the country charm you would expect to find in a home of this scale.

Photograph showing the interior of a barn conversion with large timber beams reaching across the ceiling, a brick fireplace on the far wall and a table with six chairs set around

The reception rooms are well-proportioned with impressive timber beams and large brick fireplaces - Credit: Minors & Brady

Highlights include the large vaulted ceilings on the ground floor as well as the drawing room and sitting room, which both feature mezzanine floors, beautiful inglenook fireplaces and original beams.

Planning permission has previously been granted for the converted barn/drawing room to be turned into an annex, which may offer an attractive prospect for a buyer with a particularly large family.

Interior photograph of a clean white farmhouse-style kitchen with a breakfast table and chairs in the centre, set on a tiled floor, and white Shaker-style cabinets around the outside

Inside the farmhouse-style kitchen/breakfast room at Oak House, Tibenham - Credit: Minors & Brady

The large farmhouse-style kitchen features tiled flooring and a large inglenook fireplace. It is also fitted with Shaker-style units as well as an integrated wall-mounted double oven, induction hob, dishwasher and space for a fridge/freezer.

Outside, Oak House has a large shingle driveway, offering ample space for several vehicles, and a double garage.

Photographing showing intricate timber detailing of a large vaulted ceiling in a barn conversion

Inside Oak House, which features vaulted ceilings and impressive timber detailing - Credit: Minors & Brady

The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn, with a garden shed and greenhouse towards the back and leafy trees which create a woodland feel. Although private, the garden also enjoys rolling field views over neighbouring farmland.

Contact Minors & Brady for more information.

Aerial photograph of a large white farmhouse surrounded by rolling fields

Oak House, Tibenham, enjoys a rural location - Credit: Minors & Brady

PROPERTY FACTS
The Street, Tibenham
Price: £950,000
Minors & Brady, 01362 536026, www.minorsandbrady.co.uk

