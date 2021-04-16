News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Listed townhouse with 'most stunning' features is for sale for £595,000

Author Picture Icon

Rebecca MacNaughton

Published: 5:45 PM April 16, 2021   
Photograph showing an early 18th century townhouse on a high street road with sage green-coloured door

This five-bedroom townhouse in Cawston is on the market at a guide price of £595,000 - Credit: Savills

A five-bedroom townhouse in Cawston near Aylsham has come up for sale with Savills at a guide price of £595,000 – and if you've ever dreamed of owning a home with history, it might just be the perfect find.

The Grade II* listed property, known as Oak House, is thought to date back to around 1700.

The original property was much larger and has been divided into two, but even on its own Oak House still offers over 3,400 sq ft of living space, arranged over three floors.

Photograph showing a large entrance hall with period-style staircase and walls painted in pale pink

The grand entrance hall at this five-bedroom, Grade II* listed townhouse in Cawston, which is for sale at a guide price of £595,000 - Credit: Savills

Photograph showing inside of a study with feature fireplace with Art Deco green-tiled fireplace

Oak House in Cawston is on the market at a guide price of £595,000 - Credit: Savills

Photograph showing inside a sitting room with L-shaped sofa and chandelier hanging from a ceiling rose

Oak House, Cawston, features three reception rooms on the ground floor, all of which are of good proportions with high ceilings - Credit: Savills

"This is a beautiful Grade II* listed townhouse with the most stunning period features," says property agent Polly Hughes. Its rooms are spacious, with well-proportioned dimensions and high ceilings, as well as fine shuttered sash windows and feature fireplaces that really draw the eye.

On the ground floor, there is an entryway which leads to a much larger hall and then on to the principal rooms. These include a study, featuring beautiful decorative panelling, a sitting room with a feature fireplace and an office with doors that open out on to the garden.

The kitchen is well fitted and partly tiled and features a range cooker as well as two light-filled alcoves that lead through to the breakfast room. There is also a large butler's pantry.

Photograph inside a period-style reception room with chandelier and blue Delft-tiled feature fireplace

A ground-floor reception room at Oak House, Cawston, featuring a beautiful tiled feature fireplace and high ceilings - Credit: Savills

Photograph showing inside a country-style kitchen with bressumer beam on the ceiling, a range oven and wooden cabinets

The kitchen is well fitted with a range cooker and wooden base and wall cabinets, with enough space for a dining table - Credit: Savills

Photograph showing large four-poster bed in a period-style bedroom with pretty tiled feature fireplace

The rooms at Oak House in Cawston are well-proportioned, with high ceilings and period detailing - Credit: Savills

There is a master bedroom on the first floor, as well as a bathroom which could be converted into an en suite, plus two further bedrooms and another bathroom.

A second set of stairs can be accessed from the inner landing and leads up to the third floor where there are two further bedrooms and a final bathroom.

Outside, Oak House enjoys a private and enclosed garden, which is mainly laid to lawn, and a paved patio provides an area for al fresco seating. There is also a garage, with further parking available on the road.

Photograph showing inside of a blue-tiled bathroom with corner bath and large curved shower cubicle

One of three bath/shower rooms at Oak House in Cawston, which is on the market at a guide price of £595,000 - Credit: Savills

Photograph showing a long narrow conservatory with kitchen table in front of windows overlooking a back garden

The breakfast room at Oak House overlooks the private and enclosed garden, which is mainly laid to lawn - Credit: Savills

Exterior photograph showing a lawned garden with flower bed behind a brick-built period house

Oak House enjoys an enclosed and private garden at the rear - Credit: Savills

Contact Savills for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS
High Street, Cawston
Guide price: £595,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com 

