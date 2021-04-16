Listed townhouse with 'most stunning' features is for sale for £595,000

Published: 5:45 PM April 16, 2021

A five-bedroom townhouse in Cawston near Aylsham has come up for sale with Savills at a guide price of £595,000 – and if you've ever dreamed of owning a home with history, it might just be the perfect find.

The Grade II* listed property, known as Oak House, is thought to date back to around 1700.

The original property was much larger and has been divided into two, but even on its own Oak House still offers over 3,400 sq ft of living space, arranged over three floors.

"This is a beautiful Grade II* listed townhouse with the most stunning period features," says property agent Polly Hughes. Its rooms are spacious, with well-proportioned dimensions and high ceilings, as well as fine shuttered sash windows and feature fireplaces that really draw the eye.

On the ground floor, there is an entryway which leads to a much larger hall and then on to the principal rooms. These include a study, featuring beautiful decorative panelling, a sitting room with a feature fireplace and an office with doors that open out on to the garden.

The kitchen is well fitted and partly tiled and features a range cooker as well as two light-filled alcoves that lead through to the breakfast room. There is also a large butler's pantry.

There is a master bedroom on the first floor, as well as a bathroom which could be converted into an en suite, plus two further bedrooms and another bathroom.

A second set of stairs can be accessed from the inner landing and leads up to the third floor where there are two further bedrooms and a final bathroom.

Outside, Oak House enjoys a private and enclosed garden, which is mainly laid to lawn, and a paved patio provides an area for al fresco seating. There is also a garage, with further parking available on the road.

Contact Savills for more information.

PROPERTY FACTS

High Street, Cawston

Guide price: £595,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com