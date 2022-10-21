Promotion

Norwich-based sales and letting agency Arlington Park has been named a finalist at The Negotiator Awards 2022, regarded as one of the most prestigious awards in the UK property industry.

Founded in December 2021, Arlington Park is one of 20 agencies shortlisted in the New Agency of the Year category. The winner will be announced at a black-tie ceremony at London’s Grosvenor Hotel on Friday, November 25.

“This is a respected and recognised industry award,” said founder and managing director Stuart Harris. “It's an awards ceremony that has been around for a long, long time – and The Negotiator magazine has been around for nearly 30 years.

“It means everything to us to be shortlisted, especially with regards to the level of service we've been providing. We’ve had a fantastic year so far, and have been getting many five-star Google reviews, not just from people who are using us to sell or let their property, but also from buyers and tenants.

“I have had many conversations with people who have heard of us and commented that we are seen as the next up-and-coming estate agency in Norwich.”

Arlington Park has been named as a finalist in the New Agency of the Year category at The Negotiator Awards 2022 - Credit: Arlington Park



Stuart launched Arlington Park after a number of years working as an estate agent in Norwich and then London – and latterly as a property developer.

“I moved back up here as a property developer in 2016, but I could see a gap in the market,” Stuart explained. “I wasn't getting the service or experience that I wanted from agents.

“In my experience, it's about helping people move, not just selling their property,” he added. “I thought people deserved more, so our marketing is better and we proceed matters swiftly and efficiently.”

Together with Luke Martin, Arlington Park’s sales and lettings manager, Stuart is committed to offering customers the best service from start to finish.

“Moving home is probably one of the most stressful things in a person's life – especially if they are buying and selling at the same time,” said Stuart. “They want somebody there who knows what they're talking about and can guide them on their journey through to handing over the keys.”



