Town shop with upstairs flat on sale for £150k

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:03 PM October 26, 2022
The flat and shop are selling for £150k - Credit: Acorn Properties

A property in north Norfolk consisting of a shop and a two-bedroom flat is on the market for £150,000.

The building in North Walsham is split into two units - a community charity shop and a flat - both of which are currently let and generate approximately £11,000 a year.

Most of the ground floor is used as the shop floor - Credit: Acorn Properties

The unit is currently a community shop - Credit: Acorn Properties

The ground floor is currently occupied by the North Walsham Community Shop and the front is made up of two large windows for displays and the shop floor.

To the back is the store room and office space, which extends upstairs with a kitchenette and a toilet.

The downstairs stock room - Credit: Acorn Properties

There is a further stock room upstairs - Credit: Acorn Properties

With separate access from the ground floor is the upstairs two-bedroom flat. 

The flat has a small kitchen and a front room lounge with a feature fireplace and church views through an arched window.

The flat's lounge with period features - Credit: Acorn Properties

One of the two bedrooms - Credit: Acorn Properties

The flat has lots of period features including sash windows, picture rails and stained glass windows.

The property is in the centre of North Walsham, next to A&M Shoes and Morton's Footwear Repairs. 

PROPERTY FACTS

Church Street, North Walsham

Guide price: £150,000

Acorn Properties, 01692 402019, www.acornprop.co.uk

