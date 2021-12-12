Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?

The front of the first floor flat, accessed from Market Street - Credit: William H Brown

A one-bed flat overlooking the centre of a Norfolk market town is up for auction with a guide price of £60,000 making it one of the cheapest properties for sale in Norfolk right now.

On the market with William H Brown, the flat overlooks the Town Clock, or Market Cross, in the town square of North Walsham.

The flat has high ceilings to give it the feeling of more space.

The kitchen has a curved wall and direct access to the kitchen - Credit: William H Brown

William H Brown has called this "an ideal first-time buy or investment purchase" in a historic market town located between Cromer and Wroxham.

The building is entered via a communal entrance hall. The flat opens to a hall with laminated flooring.

The lounge, like the bedroom, faces out over the town square and has a sash window - Credit: William H Brown

The lounge has sash windows facing Market Street and the square.

It has carpeted flooring and a cupboard containing the boiler.

The kitchen comes with fitted units, an electric oven and hob, a window over the washing machine and vinyl flooring.

The kitchen faces down Market Street and is above a jewellers - Credit: William H Brown

The bedroom has a sash window facing Market Street and the square, a radiator, loft access, and carpeted flooring.

The bathroom contains a hand basin, a toilet, a bath, and vinyl flooring.

The kitchen has fitted base units and an electric oven and hob - Credit: William H Brown

The flat is located above a jewellers and pawnbrokers, next door to a micropub and round the corner from St Nicholas Church.

Other properties among Norfolk's cheapest homes are park homes on the coast up for sale for £30,000, and flats in King's Lynn and Great Yarmouth up for sale for £50,000.

The bedroom faces the town square and has sash windows - Credit: William H Brown

PROPERTY FACTS

Market Street, North Walsham

Guide Price: £60,000

The bathroom has a small window and a bath with mixer taps and a shower attachment - Credit: William H Brown

William H Brown, 01692 402861, www.williamhbrown.co.uk

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our Eastern Daily Press newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.