Is this the cheapest house for sale in Norfolk?
- Credit: William H Brown
A one-bed flat overlooking the centre of a Norfolk market town is up for auction with a guide price of £60,000 making it one of the cheapest properties for sale in Norfolk right now.
On the market with William H Brown, the flat overlooks the Town Clock, or Market Cross, in the town square of North Walsham.
The flat has high ceilings to give it the feeling of more space.
William H Brown has called this "an ideal first-time buy or investment purchase" in a historic market town located between Cromer and Wroxham.
The building is entered via a communal entrance hall. The flat opens to a hall with laminated flooring.
The lounge has sash windows facing Market Street and the square.
It has carpeted flooring and a cupboard containing the boiler.
The kitchen comes with fitted units, an electric oven and hob, a window over the washing machine and vinyl flooring.
The bedroom has a sash window facing Market Street and the square, a radiator, loft access, and carpeted flooring.
The bathroom contains a hand basin, a toilet, a bath, and vinyl flooring.
The flat is located above a jewellers and pawnbrokers, next door to a micropub and round the corner from St Nicholas Church.
Other properties among Norfolk's cheapest homes are park homes on the coast up for sale for £30,000, and flats in King's Lynn and Great Yarmouth up for sale for £50,000.
PROPERTY FACTS
Market Street, North Walsham
Guide Price: £60,000
William H Brown, 01692 402861, www.williamhbrown.co.uk
