News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Property spotlight: Three-bed north Norfolk cottage on sale for £350k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 AM April 13, 2022
Updated: 1:55 PM April 13, 2022
xxx_MIDDLECOTTAGE_SIDESTRAND_APR22

The property is a three-bed flint cottage in north Norfolk - Credit: Sowerbys

This idyllic three-bed cottage in north Norfolk is on the market with Sowerbys for £350,000.

A thriving front garden with flowerbeds and a gravelled path leads to the flint cottage in Sidestrand.

xxx_MIDDLECOTTAGE_SIDESTRAND_APR22

The dining room acts as an entrance room - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_MIDDLECOTTAGE_SIDESTRAND_APR22

The sitting room has exposed beams and an original fireplace - Credit: Sowerbys

It retains original features such as wooden doors and handles as well as exposed wooden beams 

Middle Cottage is entered through the dining room, with wooden flooring, which has access to the similarly sized sitting room with the original brick fireplace.

xxx_13_MIDDLECOTTAGE_SIDESTRAND_APR22

The kitchen is between the dining room and the garden room - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_MIDDLECOTTAGE_SIDESTRAND_APR22

The garden room is off the kitchen and overlooks the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

To the back of the property is the large kitchen, which has a stable door into the garden room. The ground floor also has a shower room and a utility room.

The first floor has three bedrooms, two of similar size and the master. All three bedrooms are served by the family bathroom.

xxx_MIDDLECOTTAGE_SIDESTRAND_APR22

The master bedroom has high ceilings and is at the front of the house - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_11_MIDDLECOTTAGE_SIDESTRAND_APR22

The family bathroom on the first floor serves the three bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

The garden is bordered by mature hedges and trees for privacy and It is split into two sections by a hedge. There are two large sheds at the bottom.

Most Read

  1. 1 Line of Duty actor Daniel Mays visits north Norfolk fish and chip shop
  2. 2 Forecourts on the front line as fuel shortages bite in Norfolk
  3. 3 Norfolk activist among demonstrators at Just Stop Oil protests
  1. 4 New CCTV and average speed cameras to be installed on A11
  2. 5 Patient became septic after GP practice failed to act on blood test result
  3. 6 Firefighters battle building fire for over seven hours in Norfolk village
  4. 7 Bin collection to change next month for parts of Norfolk
  5. 8 Landlady to leave pub after 20 years as farm shop and B&B to be added
  6. 9 Iceland reduces packs of vegetables to 1p due to cost of living crisis
  7. 10 Hairdresser accused of harassing barbers and threatening rival stylist

Middle Cottage is in Sidestrand, just less than four miles from Cromer, a popular Norfolk seaside town.

xxx_12_MIDDLECOTTAGE_SIDESTRAND_APR22

There are two smaller bedrooms, one of which is currently being used as a study - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_MIDDLECOTTAGE_SIDESTRAND_APR22

The garden is split into two sections - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Cromer Road, Sidestrand

Guide Price: £350,000

Sowerbys, 01263 710777, www.sowerbys.com

Cromer News

Don't Miss

Inside the new dining pods at The Cliff Hotel in Gorleston. 

Food and Drink

Customers 'wowed' by hotel and restaurant's new dining pods with sea view

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Youths were seen fleeing the scene after a new trolley barricade was put in place on Yarmouth Road in North Walsham.

'When will it stop' - Town rocked by new Lidl trolley barricades

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Handout photo taken with permission from the Twitter account of @me HaydenWright of Saharan dust on

Saharan dust set to sweep across UK once again

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
Borrega Springs, California, where Andrea Taylor and her husband used to live before relocating to Norfolk

Couple find 'forever home' in Norfolk after 18 years in the USA

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon