Property spotlight: Three-bed north Norfolk cottage on sale for £350k
- Credit: Sowerbys
This idyllic three-bed cottage in north Norfolk is on the market with Sowerbys for £350,000.
A thriving front garden with flowerbeds and a gravelled path leads to the flint cottage in Sidestrand.
It retains original features such as wooden doors and handles as well as exposed wooden beams
Middle Cottage is entered through the dining room, with wooden flooring, which has access to the similarly sized sitting room with the original brick fireplace.
To the back of the property is the large kitchen, which has a stable door into the garden room. The ground floor also has a shower room and a utility room.
The first floor has three bedrooms, two of similar size and the master. All three bedrooms are served by the family bathroom.
The garden is bordered by mature hedges and trees for privacy and It is split into two sections by a hedge. There are two large sheds at the bottom.
Middle Cottage is in Sidestrand, just less than four miles from Cromer, a popular Norfolk seaside town.
PROPERTY FACTS
Cromer Road, Sidestrand
Guide Price: £350,000
Sowerbys, 01263 710777, www.sowerbys.com