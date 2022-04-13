Property spotlight: Three-bed north Norfolk cottage on sale for £350k

The property is a three-bed flint cottage in north Norfolk - Credit: Sowerbys

This idyllic three-bed cottage in north Norfolk is on the market with Sowerbys for £350,000.

A thriving front garden with flowerbeds and a gravelled path leads to the flint cottage in Sidestrand.

The dining room acts as an entrance room - Credit: Sowerbys

The sitting room has exposed beams and an original fireplace - Credit: Sowerbys

It retains original features such as wooden doors and handles as well as exposed wooden beams

Middle Cottage is entered through the dining room, with wooden flooring, which has access to the similarly sized sitting room with the original brick fireplace.

The kitchen is between the dining room and the garden room - Credit: Sowerbys

The garden room is off the kitchen and overlooks the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

To the back of the property is the large kitchen, which has a stable door into the garden room. The ground floor also has a shower room and a utility room.

The first floor has three bedrooms, two of similar size and the master. All three bedrooms are served by the family bathroom.

The master bedroom has high ceilings and is at the front of the house - Credit: Sowerbys

The family bathroom on the first floor serves the three bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

The garden is bordered by mature hedges and trees for privacy and It is split into two sections by a hedge. There are two large sheds at the bottom.

Middle Cottage is in Sidestrand, just less than four miles from Cromer, a popular Norfolk seaside town.

There are two smaller bedrooms, one of which is currently being used as a study - Credit: Sowerbys

The garden is split into two sections - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Cromer Road, Sidestrand

Guide Price: £350,000

Sowerbys, 01263 710777, www.sowerbys.com