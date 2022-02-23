News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
See inside this six-bedroom listed cottage on sale for £750,000

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 4:42 PM February 23, 2022
PROP - Aylsham Road, North Walsham

Ivy Cottage is a six-bedroom home built in the 17th century - Credit: abbotFox

A six-bedroom listed cottage in North Walsham is on the market for £750,000.

Ivy Cottage in Aylsham Road is a Grade II listed home that was built in the 17th century.

It has many period features such as exposed timber beams, fireplaces, Georgian windows and Dutch gables.

PROP - Aylsham Road, North Walsham

The drawing room is currently being used as a study - Credit: abbotFox

PROP - Aylsham Road, North Walsham

The kitchen has stone flooring, a breakfast bar and an Aga - Credit: abbotFox

The property has been renovated and now has a modern interior.

It is accessed via two private gates which lead to plenty of parking space.

PROP - Aylsham Road, North Walsham

The sitting room is newly built and has a roof lantern. - Credit: abbotFox

PROP - Aylsham Road, North Walsham

The dining room has a large fireplace and leads into the sitting room - Credit: abbotFox

The ground floor opens to a large reception hall and to the left there is a drawing room that is currently being used as a home office.

To the right, there is the dining room, sitting room, kitchen, breakfast room and scullery.

PROP - Aylsham Road, North Walsham

There is a master staircase that gives access to the principal bedroom - Credit: abbotFox

PROP - Aylsham Road, North Walsham

One of the bedrooms on the second floor with a gable roof. - Credit: abbotFox

There is a basement below the dining room that is currently being used as a home gym.

The first floor contains four bedrooms and a family bathroom.

PROP - Aylsham Road, North Walsham

One of the bathrooms, with a bath and wood panelling - Credit: abbotFox

PROP - Aylsham Road, North Walsham

One of the bedrooms on the first floor with exposed wooden beams - Credit: abbotFox

The master bedroom is accessed via a spiral staircase and has a large en suite and built-in wardrobe.

The second floor has the final two bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes, and a bathroom.

PROP - Aylsham Road, North Walsham

One of the second-floor bedrooms, with Dutch gables and exposed wooden beams - Credit: abbotFox

PROP - Aylsham Road, North Walsham

The garden is mostly landscaped with a terrace area as well as mature trees and hedges - Credit: abbotFox

The garden is landscaped and has a terrace as well as mature hedges and trees.

PROPERTY FACTS

Aylsham Road, North Walsham

Guide Price: £750,000

AbbotFox, 01603 660000, www.abbotfox.co.uk

