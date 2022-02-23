See inside this six-bedroom listed cottage on sale for £750,000

Ivy Cottage is a six-bedroom home built in the 17th century - Credit: abbotFox

A six-bedroom listed cottage in North Walsham is on the market for £750,000.

Ivy Cottage in Aylsham Road is a Grade II listed home that was built in the 17th century.

It has many period features such as exposed timber beams, fireplaces, Georgian windows and Dutch gables.

The drawing room is currently being used as a study - Credit: abbotFox

The kitchen has stone flooring, a breakfast bar and an Aga - Credit: abbotFox

The property has been renovated and now has a modern interior.

It is accessed via two private gates which lead to plenty of parking space.

The sitting room is newly built and has a roof lantern. - Credit: abbotFox

The dining room has a large fireplace and leads into the sitting room - Credit: abbotFox

The ground floor opens to a large reception hall and to the left there is a drawing room that is currently being used as a home office.

To the right, there is the dining room, sitting room, kitchen, breakfast room and scullery.

There is a master staircase that gives access to the principal bedroom - Credit: abbotFox

One of the bedrooms on the second floor with a gable roof. - Credit: abbotFox

There is a basement below the dining room that is currently being used as a home gym.

The first floor contains four bedrooms and a family bathroom.

One of the bathrooms, with a bath and wood panelling - Credit: abbotFox

One of the bedrooms on the first floor with exposed wooden beams - Credit: abbotFox

The master bedroom is accessed via a spiral staircase and has a large en suite and built-in wardrobe.

The second floor has the final two bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes, and a bathroom.

One of the second-floor bedrooms, with Dutch gables and exposed wooden beams - Credit: abbotFox

The garden is mostly landscaped with a terrace area as well as mature trees and hedges - Credit: abbotFox

The garden is landscaped and has a terrace as well as mature hedges and trees.

PROPERTY FACTS

Aylsham Road, North Walsham

Guide Price: £750,000

AbbotFox, 01603 660000, www.abbotfox.co.uk