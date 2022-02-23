See inside this six-bedroom listed cottage on sale for £750,000
- Credit: abbotFox
A six-bedroom listed cottage in North Walsham is on the market for £750,000.
Ivy Cottage in Aylsham Road is a Grade II listed home that was built in the 17th century.
It has many period features such as exposed timber beams, fireplaces, Georgian windows and Dutch gables.
The property has been renovated and now has a modern interior.
It is accessed via two private gates which lead to plenty of parking space.
The ground floor opens to a large reception hall and to the left there is a drawing room that is currently being used as a home office.
To the right, there is the dining room, sitting room, kitchen, breakfast room and scullery.
There is a basement below the dining room that is currently being used as a home gym.
The first floor contains four bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The master bedroom is accessed via a spiral staircase and has a large en suite and built-in wardrobe.
The second floor has the final two bedrooms, both with built-in wardrobes, and a bathroom.
The garden is landscaped and has a terrace as well as mature hedges and trees.
PROPERTY FACTS
Aylsham Road, North Walsham
Guide Price: £750,000
AbbotFox, 01603 660000, www.abbotfox.co.uk