Brick and flint north Norfolk cottage a stone's throw from the beach on sale for £650k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:00 AM August 7, 2022
xxx_01_littleorchard_westrunton_aug22

The Little Orchard is a five-bed on the market for £650k - Credit: Sowerbys

Just a short walk from West Runton beach this Norfolk brick and flint cottage is on the market for £650,000.

The Little Orchard, a semi-detached five-bed in north Norfolk with a large garden and off-road parking, is being marketed by Sowerbys.

xxx_02_littleorchard_westrunton_aug22

The kitchen is on the front of the house and has a log burner - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_03_littleorchard_westrunton_aug22

The dining room is bright and overlooks the garden - Credit: Sowerbys

The house opens into the porch and the front hall. To the right is the sitting room which has a log burner and a bay window. There is also the dining room with an arts and crafts era brick fireplace.

To the back of the house is the open-plan kitchen and breakfast room which has a skylight and leads to the back porch. There are also two storage rooms and a toilet.

xxx_04_littleorchard_westrunton_aug22

The modern kitchen has a skylight and leads to the back porch - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_05_littleorchard_westrunton_aug22

One of the five bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

Upstairs there are the family bathroom and three bedrooms, two of which are larger - one with a bay window.

On the second floor are the final two bedrooms, one with a fireplace, and a toilet.

xxx_06_littleorchard_westrunton_aug22

The family bathroom on the first floor - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_07_littleorchard_westrunton_aug22

One of the five bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

The garden has a small patio area that leads to a lawn flanked by mature beds and shrubs.

The Little Orchard is located in West Runton, a coastal village between Cromer and Sheringham that's about 25 miles north of Norwich.

xxx_08_littleorchard_westrunton_aug22

The garden is mainly lawn with mature beds and shrubs - Credit: Sowerbys

xxx_09_littleorchard_westrunton_aug22

There is plenty of off-road parking on the front of the property - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Balfour Road, West Runton

Guide price: £650,000

Sowerbys, 01263 710777, www.sowerbys.com

North Norfolk News
Cromer News
Sheringham News

