Brick and flint north Norfolk cottage a stone's throw from the beach on sale for £650k
- Credit: Sowerbys
Just a short walk from West Runton beach this Norfolk brick and flint cottage is on the market for £650,000.
The Little Orchard, a semi-detached five-bed in north Norfolk with a large garden and off-road parking, is being marketed by Sowerbys.
The house opens into the porch and the front hall. To the right is the sitting room which has a log burner and a bay window. There is also the dining room with an arts and crafts era brick fireplace.
To the back of the house is the open-plan kitchen and breakfast room which has a skylight and leads to the back porch. There are also two storage rooms and a toilet.
Upstairs there are the family bathroom and three bedrooms, two of which are larger - one with a bay window.
On the second floor are the final two bedrooms, one with a fireplace, and a toilet.
The garden has a small patio area that leads to a lawn flanked by mature beds and shrubs.
The Little Orchard is located in West Runton, a coastal village between Cromer and Sheringham that's about 25 miles north of Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
Balfour Road, West Runton
Guide price: £650,000
Sowerbys, 01263 710777, www.sowerbys.com