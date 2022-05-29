17th-century farmhouse with walled gardens selling for staggering £2.3m

With a dramatic reception room, expansive gardens and guest house, this manor home near Holt "teases the Norfolk dream".

The five-bed Grade II listed farmhouse in the Glaven Valley, a conservation area, is on the market for £2,300,000.

The White House in Thornage is on the market for £2.3m

One of the hallways in the main house

Approached through a gate, the property opens to a spacious courtyard with access to both the main house and guest house.

The right of the house was built in the 17th century as a farmhouse, the left was a large barn. The two have been connected to create The White House.

The main reception room has vaulted ceilings, exposed beams and stone walls

There is a small nook in the reception room with space for a sofa

The house has many entrances with three leading into the large reception room. This triple-aspect room has high vaulted ceilings, original exposed beams, stone walls and underfloor heating.

Also on the left side of the house are the dining room, a bedroom, a utility room and a toilet.

The kitchen and breakfast room overlook the gardens

The snug has a fireplace and built-in bookshelves

Two further entrances open to the right of the house, with a large kitchen and breakfast room.

There is also a pantry, the original Jacobean staircase and a snug.

The White House's staircase is original and Jacobean

The master bedroom has views of the garden, a dressing room and an en suite

Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom has a large dressing room and en suite with a free-standing bath.

On the second floor are the two final bedrooms and another bathroom.

The shared bathroom on the first floor

One of the bedrooms on the second floor

Next to the five-car cart shed garage is a guest house. It has a sitting room and kitchenette, a study and two bedrooms both with en suites.

The gardens are about four-fifths of an acre, with a south-facing terrace and formal walled garden.

The garden next to the house is laid to lawn with a sun terrace by the external doors

There is even room in the gardens for a hot tub

There are also tree-lined avenues and meandering pathways to a wildlife pond, ornamental water features, a children's play area, a greenhouse and a vegetable patch.

The White House is in the quiet village of Thornage, about three miles southwest of the Georgian market town of Holt in north Norfolk. It is about 25 miles from Norwich.

There is a path lined by trees leading to the back of the garden

The garden is 0.8 acres of land

PROPERTY FACTS

The Common, Thornage

Guide pride: £2,300,000

Sowerbys, 01263 710777, www.sowerbys.com