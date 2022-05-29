17th-century farmhouse with walled gardens selling for staggering £2.3m
- Credit: Sowerbys
With a dramatic reception room, expansive gardens and guest house, this manor home near Holt "teases the Norfolk dream".
The five-bed Grade II listed farmhouse in the Glaven Valley, a conservation area, is on the market for £2,300,000.
Approached through a gate, the property opens to a spacious courtyard with access to both the main house and guest house.
The right of the house was built in the 17th century as a farmhouse, the left was a large barn. The two have been connected to create The White House.
The house has many entrances with three leading into the large reception room. This triple-aspect room has high vaulted ceilings, original exposed beams, stone walls and underfloor heating.
Also on the left side of the house are the dining room, a bedroom, a utility room and a toilet.
Two further entrances open to the right of the house, with a large kitchen and breakfast room.
There is also a pantry, the original Jacobean staircase and a snug.
Upstairs there are two bedrooms and a family bathroom. The master bedroom has a large dressing room and en suite with a free-standing bath.
On the second floor are the two final bedrooms and another bathroom.
Next to the five-car cart shed garage is a guest house. It has a sitting room and kitchenette, a study and two bedrooms both with en suites.
The gardens are about four-fifths of an acre, with a south-facing terrace and formal walled garden.
There are also tree-lined avenues and meandering pathways to a wildlife pond, ornamental water features, a children's play area, a greenhouse and a vegetable patch.
The White House is in the quiet village of Thornage, about three miles southwest of the Georgian market town of Holt in north Norfolk. It is about 25 miles from Norwich.
PROPERTY FACTS
The Common, Thornage
Guide pride: £2,300,000
Sowerbys, 01263 710777, www.sowerbys.com