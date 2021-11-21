Property spotlight: Burnham Market cottage on sale for £725k
- Credit: Sowerbys
This three-bed period cottage in north Norfolk is on the market for £725,000 with Sowerbys.
The cottage, called Blencathra, is on the eastern edge of Burnham Market, a north Norfolk Georgian village that was named among the best villages in the UK in an August 2021 survey of Which? readers.
The ground floor is entered through the entrance hall, on the right is the kitchen and breakfast room and on the left is the sitting room. There is also a toilet and a utility room.
The sitting room, which has a wood-burning stove, has been separated into three areas, a study, a reading room, and a TV room.
The first floor contains three bedrooms and a family bathroom. Two of the three bedrooms have en-suites.
There is off-road parking for three cars and the garden is mostly paved for easy maintenance.
PROPERTY FACTS
Joan Shorts Lane, Burnham Market
Guide Price: £725,000
Sowerbys, 01328 730340, www.sowerbys.com
