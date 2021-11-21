Property spotlight: Burnham Market cottage on sale for £725k

This three-bed period cottage in north Norfolk is on the market for £725,000 with Sowerbys.

The entrance hall to Blencathra

The cottage, called Blencathra, is on the eastern edge of Burnham Market, a north Norfolk Georgian village that was named among the best villages in the UK in an August 2021 survey of Which? readers.

The kitchen, with a range cooker and a skylight

The ground floor is entered through the entrance hall, on the right is the kitchen and breakfast room and on the left is the sitting room. There is also a toilet and a utility room.

The TV area of the sitting room

The sitting room, which has a wood-burning stove, has been separated into three areas, a study, a reading room, and a TV room.

Details of Blencathra, including the upstairs hallway, one of the bedrooms and one of the bathrooms

The first floor contains three bedrooms and a family bathroom. Two of the three bedrooms have en-suites.

One of the three bedrooms

There is off-road parking for three cars and the garden is mostly paved for easy maintenance.

Details of Blencathra, including a door knocker and one of the windows

PROPERTY FACTS

Joan Shorts Lane, Burnham Market

Guide Price: £725,000

The garden, which is paved for easy maintenance

Sowerbys, 01328 730340, www.sowerbys.com

