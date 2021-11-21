News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Property spotlight: Burnham Market cottage on sale for £725k

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:00 AM November 21, 2021
blencathra, joan shorts lane, burnham market, north norfolk

The front of Blencathra, a three-bed period cottage - Credit: Sowerbys

This three-bed period cottage in north Norfolk is on the market for £725,000 with Sowerbys.

blencathra, joan shorts lane, burnham market, north norfolk

The entrance hall to Blencathra - Credit: Sowerbys

The cottage, called Blencathra, is on the eastern edge of Burnham Market, a north Norfolk Georgian village that was named among the best villages in the UK in an August 2021 survey of Which? readers.

blencathra, joan shorts lane, burnham market, north norfolk

The kitchen, with a range cooker and a skylight - Credit: Sowerbys

The ground floor is entered through the entrance hall, on the right is the kitchen and breakfast room and on the left is the sitting room. There is also a toilet and a utility room.

blencathra, joan shorts lane, burnham market, north norfolk

The TV area of the sitting room - Credit: Sowerbys

The sitting room, which has a wood-burning stove, has been separated into three areas, a study, a reading room, and a TV room.

blencathra, joan shorts lane, burnham market, north norfolk

Details of Blencathra, including the upstairs hallway, one of the bedrooms and one of the bathrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

The first floor contains three bedrooms and a family bathroom. Two of the three bedrooms have en-suites.

blencathra, joan shorts lane, burnham market, north norfolk

One of the three bedrooms - Credit: Sowerbys

There is off-road parking for three cars and the garden is mostly paved for easy maintenance.

blencathra, joan shorts lane, burnham market, north norfolk

Details of Blencathra, including a door knocker and one of the windows - Credit: Sowerbys

PROPERTY FACTS

Joan Shorts Lane, Burnham Market

Guide Price: £725,000

blencathra, joan shorts lane, burnham market, north norfolk

The garden, which is paved for easy maintenance - Credit: Sowerbys

Sowerbys, 01328 730340, www.sowerbys.com

