Pretty 17th century cottage linked to Lord Nelson for sale

Author Picture Icon

Caroline Culot

Published: 5:30 AM July 24, 2021   
Nelson House in Norfolk

Nelson House, for sale - Credit: Parsons

A Grade II listed home once owned by Lord Nelson's brother is up for sale for £500,000-£525,000.

Nelson House, North Elmham is believed to have been owned by the Rev Suckling Nelson, younger brother to the famous admiral.

Nelson House Norfolk

Nelson House, for sale - Credit: Parsons

Suckling, named after Nelson's mother’s maiden name, was apparently the child who caused more worry than any of the others.

He did not seem able to settle at any career, first going into the drapery business, being apprenticed at a shop in Beccles, but eventually, taking holy orders.

He was ordained a deacon in 1793 and appointed a rector of Burnham Overy where he died aged just 35, also known to be in favour of drinking and greyhound racing.

Nelson House Norfolk

Nelson House - Credit: Parsons

The property for sale with Parsons was also used as a shop and restaurant. It has a wide boarded entrance door which leads into a dining room, a large living room which is beamed with an inglenook fireplace and four bedrooms.

Outside are private gardens.

