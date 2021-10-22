Property spotlight: See inside this barn conversion for sale for £1.6m
- Credit: Savills
This Norfolk barn conversion, in a conservation area, is on the market for £1.6m.
The property, in the village of North Creake, is approached by a gravel drive with a gate leading into the central courtyard.
The ground floor of the main house is vast with 10 separate rooms including one bedroom and an en-suite.
The family room, which has a large fireplace, double-height windows and vaulted ceilings, is connected to a toilet and the dining area.
The kitchen is 24 feet long with bespoke cabinetry and connects to the utility room.
On the ground floor there are also two courtyards, a playroom and a boot room, as well as a terrace along the back of the main house.
The other wing of the house contains four bedrooms, two storerooms and a family bathroom.
The principal bedroom in the converted stable has a dressing room and bathroom.
The first floor contains the third-largest bedroom as well as a large sitting room with a wood burner and an office area with a balcony.
On the second floor you will find the final bedroom and en-suite as well as some loft space.
The garden is walled and south-facing with a courtyard overlooking the wildflower meadows of the Althorp Estate.
The property is located in North Creake in a conservation area where houses are made up of brick and flint with Norfolk pantile roofs.
PROPERTY FACTS
Normans Lane, North Creake
Guide Price: £1,600,000
Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com
