Eastern Daily Press > Lifestyle > Property

Property spotlight: See inside this barn conversion for sale for £1.6m

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:46 AM October 22, 2021   
Normans Lane, North Creake

The £1.6m barn conversion in North Creake - Credit: Savills

This Norfolk barn conversion, in a conservation area, is on the market for £1.6m.

Normans Lane, North Creake

The kitchen, with bespoke cabinetry - Credit: Savills

The property, in the village of North Creake, is approached by a gravel drive with a gate leading into the central courtyard.

Normans Lane, North Creake

The sitting room on the ground floor - Credit: Savills

The ground floor of the main house is vast with 10 separate rooms including one bedroom and an en-suite.

Normans Lane, North Creake

The kitchen - Credit: Savills

The family room, which has a large fireplace, double-height windows and vaulted ceilings, is connected to a toilet and the dining area.

Normans Lane, North Creake

Th first floor sitting room - Credit: Savills

The kitchen is 24 feet long with bespoke cabinetry and connects to the utility room.

Normans Lane, North Creake

One of the ground floor bedrooms - Credit: Savills

On the ground floor there are also two courtyards, a playroom and a boot room, as well as a terrace along the back of the main house.

Normans Lane, North Creake

One of the bedrooms - Credit: Savills

The other wing of the house contains four bedrooms, two storerooms and a family bathroom.

Normans Lane, North Creake

The balcony on the first floor - Credit: Savills

The principal bedroom in the converted stable has a dressing room and bathroom.

Normans Lane, North Creake

One of the bathrooms - Credit: Savills

The first floor contains the third-largest bedroom as well as a large sitting room with a wood burner and an office area with a balcony. 

Normans Lane, North Creake

One of the bedrooms - Credit: Savills

On the second floor you will find the final bedroom and en-suite as well as some loft space.

Normans Lane, North Creake

The courtyard - Credit: Savills

The garden is walled and south-facing with a courtyard overlooking the wildflower meadows of the Althorp Estate.  

Normans Lane, North Creake

The garden, with a patio and views of wildflower meadows - Credit: Savills

The property is located in North Creake in a conservation area where houses are made up of brick and flint with Norfolk pantile roofs.

PROPERTY FACTS

Normans Lane, North Creake

Guide Price: £1,600,000

Savills, 01603 229229, www.savills.com

Fakenham News
North Norfolk News

