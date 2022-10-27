Two Norfolk couples feature on BBC One property programme

Jules Hudson is the host of the BBC One programme I Escaped to the Country - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Two Norfolk couples said they are "living the dream" as they were revisited by film crews for a follow-up show of I Escaped to the Country.

In an episode of the BBC show on October 25, host Jules Hudson revisited those he had previously helped find their dream homes.

He opened by saying of all the people who've been on the show, he's never helped anyone escape from Norfolk.

"That tells you everything you need to know," he said.

Hudson first reunited with Tracey and Jason who appeared on the show last year looking for a four-bed with an annex.

The host took them to a listed former pub in Scottow that the couple went on to buy for £715,000.

One of the mystery houses - Credit: Google

A year later, they were settled in and said the move had given them "a new lease on life".

Jules Hudson then revisited Aileen and Steve who appeared on the show last year hoping to move near family in Wymondham.

The search took them to Thurlton as well as Palgrave and Botesdale in Suffolk.

Aileen and Steve were hoping to move closer to their grandson in Wymondham - Credit: Denise Bradley

Jules was back to see their £380k home near Watton, just 15 miles from their family.

The couple said they were "living the dream".

I Escaped to the Country is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.