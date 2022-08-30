Former station house in Norfolk village is up for auction
- Credit: Auction House East Anglia
A village's former station house "in need of renovation" is going up for auction.
The railway house, in Stow Bridge, is currently being listed with Auction House East Anglia with a guide price of £120,000 to £140,000.
The house is on a "good sized" plot and offers three reception rooms, a kitchen, a bathroom and two bedrooms on the first floor.
It has been extended at the rear and it has the potential for further extensions, subject to planning permission.
There is also a garden to the rear and there is space for parking to the side of the property.
Stow Bridge is located between King's Lynn and Downham Market.
The village has a community hall, St Peters Church and the River Great Ouse runs through it.
The property is going up for auction on Wednesday, September 14.