Former station house in Norfolk village is up for auction

The former station house, in Stow Bridge, is going up for auction - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

A village's former station house "in need of renovation" is going up for auction.

The railway house, in Stow Bridge, is currently being listed with Auction House East Anglia with a guide price of £120,000 to £140,000.

The house is on a "good sized" plot and offers three reception rooms, a kitchen, a bathroom and two bedrooms on the first floor.

The home is in need of renovations throughout - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The house is in need of renovations throughout - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

It has been extended at the rear and it has the potential for further extensions, subject to planning permission.

There is also a garden to the rear and there is space for parking to the side of the property.

The former station house has two bedrooms on the ground floor - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Stow Bridge is located between King's Lynn and Downham Market.

The village has a community hall, St Peters Church and the River Great Ouse runs through it.

The property is going up for auction on Wednesday, September 14.