Former station house in Norfolk village is up for auction

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:10 AM August 30, 2022
The former station house, in Stow Bridge, is going up for auction 

The former station house, in Stow Bridge, is going up for auction

A village's former station house "in need of renovation" is going up for auction. 

The railway house, in Stow Bridge, is currently being listed with Auction House East Anglia with a guide price of £120,000 to £140,000.

The house is on a "good sized" plot and offers three reception rooms, a kitchen, a bathroom and two bedrooms on the first floor.

The home is in need of renovations throughout

The home is in need of renovations throughout

The house is in need of renovations throughout 

The house is in need of renovations throughout

It has been extended at the rear and it has the potential for further extensions, subject to planning permission.

There is also a garden to the rear and there is space for parking to the side of the property.

The former station house has two bedrooms on the ground floor

The former station house has two bedrooms on the ground floor

Stow Bridge is located between King's Lynn and Downham Market.

The village has a community hall, St Peters Church and the River Great Ouse runs through it. 

The property is going up for auction on Wednesday, September 14.

